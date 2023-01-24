Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' Season 27? Zach Shallcross's Eliminations So Far

Here's the status of the 30 women from Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, including who went home and who is still in the competition

By
Skyler Caruso
Published on January 24, 2023 10:29 AM
ZACH SHALLCROSS
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC
01 of 10

Madison Johnson

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 26

Occupation: Business Owner

Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota

Status: Eliminated (before the rose ceremony), Week 1

02 of 10

Cara Ammon

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 27

Occupation: Corporate Recruiter

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

03 of 10

Holland Parsons

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 24

Occupation: Insurance Marketer

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

04 of 10

Chandralekha "Lekha" Ravi

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 29

Occupation: Financial Advisor

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

05 of 10

Olivia Lewis

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 24

Occupation: Patient Care Technician

Hometown: Churchville, New York

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

06 of 10

Olivia Miller

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 25

Occupation: Stylist

Hometown: Delphos, Ohio

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

07 of 10

Becca Serrano

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 25

Occupation: Nursing Student

Hometown: Burbank, California

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

08 of 10

Sonia Sharma

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 29

Occupation: Project Manager

Hometown: Jericho, New York

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

09 of 10

Vanessa Dinh

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 23

Occupation: Restaurant Marketer

Hometown: Farmington Hills, Michigan

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

10 of 10

Viktoria Eichner

Zach Shallcross’ Official Bachelor Cast
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Age: 27

Occupation: Nanny

Hometown: Vienna, Austria

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

