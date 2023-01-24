Entertainment TV Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' Season 27? Zach Shallcross's Eliminations So Far Here's the status of the 30 women from Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, including who went home and who is still in the competition By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 24, 2023 10:29 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC 01 of 10 Madison Johnson Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 26 Occupation: Business Owner Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota Status: Eliminated (before the rose ceremony), Week 1 02 of 10 Cara Ammon Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 27 Occupation: Corporate Recruiter Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Status: Eliminated, Week 1 03 of 10 Holland Parsons Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 24 Occupation: Insurance Marketer Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida Status: Eliminated, Week 1 04 of 10 Chandralekha "Lekha" Ravi Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 29 Occupation: Financial Advisor Hometown: Miami, Florida Status: Eliminated, Week 1 05 of 10 Olivia Lewis Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 24 Occupation: Patient Care Technician Hometown: Churchville, New York Status: Eliminated, Week 1 06 of 10 Olivia Miller Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 25 Occupation: Stylist Hometown: Delphos, Ohio Status: Eliminated, Week 1 07 of 10 Becca Serrano Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 25 Occupation: Nursing Student Hometown: Burbank, California Status: Eliminated, Week 1 08 of 10 Sonia Sharma Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 29 Occupation: Project Manager Hometown: Jericho, New York Status: Eliminated, Week 1 09 of 10 Vanessa Dinh Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 23 Occupation: Restaurant Marketer Hometown: Farmington Hills, Michigan Status: Eliminated, Week 1 10 of 10 Viktoria Eichner Ricky Middlesworth/ABC Age: 27 Occupation: Nanny Hometown: Vienna, Austria Status: Eliminated, Week 1