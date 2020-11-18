The 25th season of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 4

The Bachelor 's Matt James Admits He's Never Been in Love in First Teaser for New Season

Matt James is ready to fall in love for the first time — and women are already falling hard.

On Tuesday, ABC released a first look at James' upcoming season of The Bachelor, which included steamy kissing scenes, deep chats with host Chris Harrison and of course, a whole lot of drama.

In the teaser for season 25 of the ABC dating series, several women are seen pulling up in front of the new Bachelor resort to greet James. Walking to greet James for the first time, one contestant trips on the steps and falls into his arms.

"The women are literally falling for you," Harrison says.

The clip then transitions to some shirtless shots of the ripped real estate broker and a brief montage of makeout scenes, including one steamy hot tub session, as the song "Whatta Man" by Salt-N-Pepa plays in the background.

Image zoom Credit: ABC

"Matt is a delicious man," one contestant notes as James admits to Harrison that he's never been in love before.

"My job is to change that," Harrison responds.

The teaser then shows James sharing a toast with all of his suitors, saying, "Cheers to falling in love."

The sneak peek concludes with some of the contestants crying as tensions rise amid the group of women.

"Do you feel ready for this?" Harrison asks James as the clip fades out.

Last week, ABC announced that James' journey to find love will premiere on Jan. 4.

The historical season, which features James as the franchise's first Black male lead, began filming in September at a resort in Pennsylvania. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and much like the current season of The Bachelorette — the resort in Pennsylvania was completely rented out and the entire cast and crew underwent a two-week quarantine after arriving.

ABC Entertainment's Rob Mills previously teased James' season as unpredictable.

"Matt is not on [this] season of The Bachelorette, and the reason why we take leads from a previous season is because you know them so well and we can predict which person he might like or not," he told Variety. "But we just didn't know at all, so it was really fun to watch him interact with everyone."

Image zoom Matt James | Credit: Getty Images

Production on James' season will be complete around Thanksgiving.

Earlier this fall, ABC unveiled a group of 43 women who could be competing for James' heart on the show's Facebook page.

The potential contestants included women mostly in their 20s, with just four out of the 43 hopefuls in their 30s. The youngest contestant is 21. The final cast will be released at a later date.