The Bachelor's Peter Weber Spotted with Forehead Bandage After Golf-Cart Injury

Peter Weber is on the mend.

The new Bachelor lead was spotted for the first time since he sustained a forehead injury in a golf-cart accident earlier this month. In the photo obtained by Reality Steve, Weber is seen with a bandage across his forehead while posing with a fan.

Weber smiled for the picture alongside a fan while filming The Bachelor in Peru. A source previously told PEOPLE that Weber got his stitches removed last week.

News of Weber’s injury broke on Oct. 8 amid reports that had Weber fallen and hit his head on multiple cocktail glasses during a round of golf, causing him to need 22 stitches on his face after a two-hour ride to the hospital.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that Weber’s injury was being blown out of proportion, saying, “It’s not as bad as what is being reported.”

Production for Weber’s upcoming season of The Bachelor continued on schedule, the insider said, adding that he went on a date the following afternoon.

The ABC reality series’ host Chris Harrison also confirmed Weber was “100% OK.”

In an Instagram post, Harrison wrote: “There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Weber, a 28-year-old airline pilot often referred to as “Pilot Pete,” placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette last spring. He gained fame for Brown’s hilariously candid revelation that the two had sex (four times) in a windmill during their Fantasy Suite date.

During the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise in September, ABC announced that Weber would be handing out the roses for the ABC series’ 24th season, which premieres in January 2020. He beat out other fan favorites Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson for the opportunity.

Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 6, 2020, on ABC.