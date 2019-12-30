The Bachelor's Peter Weber Doesn’t Want His Sex Life — or a Windmill! — to Define Him

New Bachelor Peter Weber is ready for the world to forget about a certain TMI revelation.

“A whole part of my life has just been blown up in the public,” says Weber, referring to the After the Final Rose taping in July in which former Bachelorette Hannah Brown revealed that the couple had had sex four times in a windmill while on a date in Greece. “My private life is my private life is my private life and I don’t like that it defines me.”

Continues Weber, 28: “I understand that it came out… And I know people have had fun with it and I guess it’s a good thing that I’ve been laid-back and easygoing about it. But there’s so much more to me than just a windmill. And I’m ready for that to be left in the past.”

Especially considering that the commercial airline pilot, who was left brokenhearted after Brown broke up with him on The Bachelorette, is hoping to find lasting love with one of his contestants.

“Out of respect for hopefully my future wife that I want to find, we just need to move on,” says Weber.

When it comes to a potential engagement, Weber says he was “pleasantly surprised” by how quickly feelings developed with the women.

“You can’t fake chemistry,” he says. “I definitely felt an initial spark right off the bat. There were for sure a couple [women] that I felt really strongly for.”

Though Weber admits that his Bachelor journey wasn’t always easy. “There’s going to be no shortage of emotion,” he says. “The experience was beautiful, but it was hard too. I don’t think I truly understood how difficult it would be to date that many women. But I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I’m never going to change.”

And ultimately, “I went into the experience hoping for the best,” says Weber. “And where I am now, I couldn’t be happier.”

The new season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.