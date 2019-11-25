The Bachelor's Peter Weber Returns Home from Filming: 'The Most Insane Journey Ever'

Peter Weber is home!

The beloved airline pilot — who was dubbed “Pilot Pete” by Bachelor Nation during Hannah Brown‘s most recent season of The Bachelorette — posted his first Instagram photo on Sunday after returning home from filming the upcoming 24th season of The Bachelor.

Weber, 28, shared a sweet snap with his dog and teased an exciting season of the ABC series.

“Just got back from two months of the most insane journey ever… told my boy everything and he can’t believe it!” he captioned the shot.

A number of Bachelor Nation alum welcomed Weber home, including Mike Johnson, who also competed for Brown’s heart on the latest Bachelorette season.

“Missed ya homie!! I know you found your love 🌹,” Johnson commented on Weber’s post.

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Connor Saeli wrote, “We missed ya, Pete! Good to have you back.”

Bachelor Nation’s Dylan Harbour, Katie Morton, Ali Fedotowsky, Luke Stone, Tayshia Adams and the franchise’s host, Chris Harrison, all shared comments welcoming Weber home as well.

Last week, ABC released a new promo for Weber’s upcoming season and made a not-subtle reference to his iconic Bachelorette date with Brown, 25, which saw the pair have sex (four times!) in a windmill.

The clip opens with a shot of a plane soaring through the sky, the camera then follows a rose petal as it flutters across the screen and the shot pans out to reveal a windmill with a red door. Out from the windmill door, Weber appears, looking dashing in a suit and tie and a single red rose.

While filming his season, Weber made headlines after he sustained a forehead injury in a golf cart accident last month. News of the injury broke on Oct. 8 amid reports that he had fallen and hit his head on cocktail glasses during a round of golf.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that Weber’s injury was being blown out of proportion, and said, “It’s not as bad as what is being reported.”

Production continued as scheduled, the insider added, saying that Weber went on a date the following afternoon.

Image zoom Peter Weber ABC/John Fleenor

Host Chris Harrison later confirmed on Instagram that Weber “suffered a freak accident” and got stitches but was “100 percent okay.”

And in images seen of the new Bachelor star since, Weber looks just as dashing as ever — and only sported a small bandage on his forehead following the injury.

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.