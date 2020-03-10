Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Responds to Bachelor Backlash: 'I Ignore All Negatives'

Barbara Weber is not letting her critics get to her.

Following part one of the two-night Bachelor finale Monday, Peter Weber‘s mother received a mix of praise and criticism on social media, largely due to her passionate plea for Peter, 28, to choose Hannah Ann Sluss over Madison Prewett.

Barbara addressed the criticism on her most recent Instagram post, where one follower defended the mother of two and wrote, “Can people please leave her alone! Barb, I think you did the right thing.”

“Thanks but I ignore all negatives!!” Barbara responded.

As fans saw on Monday’s episode, Barbara, her husband Peter Sr., and her other son Jack traveled to Alice Springs, Australia, to meet with Peter, Hannah and Madison.

Although the family’s introduction to Hannah, 23, went wonderfully, things were not as easy for Madison, 23, due to her and Peter’s different lifestyles.

“I understand that you’re very religious,” Barbara told Madison. “Peter, he’s very spiritual, like I’m spiritual. But I just wonder how important it would be for you to have someone that’s on your same level of faith — because [Peter] is completely different. And Peter’s lifestyle, I don’t know if you’re aware of it, but he socializes, he parties.”

After meeting both girls, Barbara burst into tears to Peter, insisting that Madison wasn’t the right girl for him and that he should choose Hannah Ann.

“You have a perfect girl right in front of you, and you’re going to risk that?” she pleaded. “Hannah Ann loves you with all of her heart. Don’t let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us. We will welcome her with open arms. We will welcome her with all the love in the world. She’s a dream come true, and God has placed her there for you.”

But Peter grew more frustrated with his mother, venting to the cameras that he did not have his family’s approval to potentially ask Madison to be his wife.

And Barbara’s emotions only continue during Tuesday’s episode of the two-part finale. In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek, she again cries when Peter arrives back home after seemingly making his final decision.

While Peter — and the fans — are aware Madison called it quits with Peter during their final date, the Webers have no idea.

“I had all this hope that I would be able to really start a beautiful relationship,” Peter starts telling his family as Barbara interrupts, asking, “Who is it?!”

The live season finale of The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.