The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are continuing to soak up quality time as they remain in “quarantine” together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Bachelor and Flanagan, a contestant on Weber’s season of the ABC reality series, have been social distancing together in her Chicago apartment since March — and on Wednesday, a lucky Bachelor Nation member got a special birthday shout-out from the duo.

“I heard there was a rumor or something that you guys thought that I was like quarantined with a Chicago property tax lawyer, I’m not quite —” Weber said in a Cameo video as Flanagan, a lawyer, walked to the refrigerator behind him. “What the hell is that? What? Where’d you come from?”

Flanagan then approached the camera and said hello to the birthday girl, who is also an attorney.

“Hi Lexi! Hey, I heard that you’re an attorney as well,” she said to the camera as she hugged Weber from behind. “And it looks like great minds think alike. And to be honest I think both you and I should sue him for not choosing me!”

“Okay this just got weird,” Weber interrupted. “What, no. I’m wishing her a happy birthday, don’t listen to her!”

“Happy Birthday!” Flanagan said.

Before ending the clip, Weber, 28, jokingly said, “lawyers” with a small shake of his head.

The duo’s appearance comes after the pilot revealed he’s been staying at Flanagan’s apartment since last month due to coronavirus. They’re also with Dustin Kendrick, another franchise alum from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“She’s always been supportive of me,” Weber told Nick Viall on The Viall Files, according to E! News. “Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff … and it kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

Weber clarified on the show that they were not dating, but hinted that “of course” it could happen in the future.

“I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,” he said. “Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

On Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off the Vine podcast, Weber did admit that he had been “crushing on Kelley.”

“We have just been enjoying each other’s time and company, I love being around her,” he said. “She’s been so amazing, so patient with me. It’s exactly … what I needed in this kind of situation and I’m so grateful for her.”

Weber also appeared on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin‘s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“You said you’re taking it slow and you’re not dating, yet you literally called where you are ‘home’ right now,” Lindsay said. “You said, ‘I’m just making this my home base.’ That kind of sounds fast, to see each other every day. How many bedrooms does Kelley have?”

“We’re in quarantine together!” Weber said with a laugh. “She’s got three bedrooms … we each have our own room. And we’ve got Sophie here too, Dustin’s dog, so we’re having a party. It’s a good time.”

When Lindsay pointed out that spending 24/7 together isn’t exactly “taking it slow,” Weber acknowledged the unique situation.

“Okay, I understand that. But I will use the defense that we are quarantining together, so we have no choice but to spend all of our time together, and I’m grateful for that,” he said. “Very grateful, because we get along so well. I look up to her and just have so much respect for her.”

At one point, Flanagan herself jumped into the frame to answer a few questions. Asked whether Weber is “better in real life or on the show,” Flanagan didn’t hesitate.

“Oh my God, in real life! Way better,” she said. “I always … stick up for him, like, ‘Some parts of him that you saw weren’t necessarily him.’ ”

“I even used to say on the show — I was like, ‘There’s Peter Weber and then there’s the Bachelor Peter,’” she later added. “And they would be like, ‘Can you stop saying that?’ And I was like, ‘No, because it’s true. I met him outside of this and he’s so much cooler than he is on the show.’ ”

Weber, who lives in Los Angeles, was first spotted with Flanagan and Kendrick in Chicago on March 25. The three hung out along the Riverwalk, an eyewitness confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.