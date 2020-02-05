The Bachelor's Peter Weber Was Friends with Victoria Justice and Bella Thorne Before Fame

Peter Weber is no stranger to having some famous friends.

Before the 28-year-old Delta Airlines pilot first made his mark on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette last year, he enjoyed friendships with actresses/singers Victoria Justice and Bella Thorne.

Justice, 26, made the connection known to her social media followers when she shared an Instagram post with three photos of her and Weber, 28, while Brown’s season was airing in June 2019.

“So great catching up with you today @pilot_pete !” the Victorious star wrote. “For those of you who watch the Bachelorette, I’m sure you know Peter. We’ve been friends since I was 9 back in Florida & our moms are good friends (so let’s not start any crazy rumors ha).”

“We all haven’t seen each other in years & it was so much fun catching up & reminiscing. 🤗 ” she continued. “I still have no idea how the show ends! Can’t wait to seeeeee 😎🌹.”

Weber went on to place 3rd in that season, making quite the impact when he and Brown, 25, had sex (four times!) in a windmill while on a date in Greece.

And as Weber is looking for a second chance at love on the current season of The Bachelor, Thorne, 22, is now seemingly tuning in every week to watch the pilot, whom she revealed in an Instagram Story Monday is her “longtime family friend.”

The former Shake It Up star shared a screenshot of a texting conversation with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, as captured by The Sun reporter Rachael Ellenbogen on Twitter.

In the chat, Thorne told Mascolo, 26, that she would be watching the episode as soon as she got home, saying, “I legit. can’t. Wait. To. Watch. It.”

“11 p.m. LA time is perfect for me,” Mascolo responded. “Ahahaha I can’t believe you addicted to that s—. Dammit.”

Image zoom Bella Thorne Denise Truscello/WireImage

First I find out Peter Weber & Victoria Justice randomly grew up together, then today I learn Sydney Hightower & Hannah Brown graduated from the same HS class AND now, even more, I find out Bella Thorne & Pilot Pete are somehow family friends?#TheBachelor is crazy, man. pic.twitter.com/MjGMV2FQtU — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) February 4, 2020

“Please just tell me you don’t like it as much as Temptation Island,” he said in the next text.

“Well then it prob won’t be the bachelor by that time daddy,” Thorne said, to which Mascolo responded, “I wouldn’t accept that.”

Thorne then replied, “No No. Ben. Don’t be crazy.”

“Ok. Thank god,” Mascolo said to end the conversation.

On the photo, Thorne noted her connection to Weber, writing, “hahaha when your long time family friend is the @bachelornation and now you become obsessed hahahahah.”

On Tuesday, another surprising connection involving Bachelor Nation stars came to light, when photos began circulating online that showed current contestant Sydney Hightower had attended the same Alabama high school, at the same time, as Brown.

Image zoom Sydney Hightower and Hannah Brown Randy Holmes/ABC; Ed Herrera/ABC

Numerous photos of Brown and the retail marketing manager from their high school yearbook were shared on Reddit, Twitter, and Imagr.com. One shot depicted both girls standing right beside each other while posing for a group picture, while a video on Twitter showed their senior year photos just a few pages apart.

However, neither Brown nor Hightower mentioned knowing each other when Brown briefly appeared during the season premiere to potentially rekindle things with Weber.

The Bachelor continues with a new two-hour episode on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.