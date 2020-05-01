The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Sing Akon's ‘Nobody Wanna See Us Together’

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan may think "nobody wanna see" them together, based on their recent karaoke, but they both agree "it don't matter."

Just days after a PEOPLE source confirmed that the two Bachelor stars are dating and officially "a couple," Weber and Flanagan sang along to Akon's timeless hit "Don't Matter" on Weber's TikTok. The former Bachelor also reposted the clip on his Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nobody wanna see us together, but it don't matter, no, 'cause I got you," the two 28-year-olds sing, before pointing at each other, as seen in a video shared by Brett S. Vergara on Twitter.

"You got it all wrong... we wanted you together 5 choices ago," commented one fan on TikTok.

"YOU didn't wanna see you together," another wrote.

RELATED ARTICLE: The Bachelor's Nick Viall Claims Madison Prewett ‘Is a Little Bit of a Liar’

The new relationship and video come weeks after it was revealed that the pilot has been staying with his former Bachelor contestant Flanagan at her Chicago apartment since last month amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber Peter Weber/instagram

“She’s always been supportive of me,” he told Nick Viall on The Viall Files in early April, according to E! News. “Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff … and it kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

At the time, Weber denied that he and Flanagan were together, but told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast that he was “crushing on Kelley.”

"Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course," he told Viall about dating.

RELATED VIDEO: Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Join Jason Tartick for Charity Chicken Wing Eating Challenge

"I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened," he added. "Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

RELATED: Bachelor Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison Prewett: 'There's More to the Story'

Weber, who lives in Los Angeles, was first spotted with Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick (another franchise alum from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette) in Chicago on March 25. The three hung out along the Riverwalk, an eyewitness confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Flanagan and Weber have since documented their time together online through Cameo and multiple TikToks.

Prior to being in a relationship with Flanagan, Weber was engaged to his season winner Hannah Ann Sluss. After their romance ended, he briefly reconnected with runner-up Madison Prewett.