The Bachelor's Nick Viall Claims Madison Prewett ‘Is a Little Bit of a Liar’

Nick Viall just waded into the Peter Weber/Madison Prewett/Kelley Flanagan drama in a big way.

On the latest episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, Viall defended Weber for his recent clap-back at his ex Prewett for her remarks about him and Flanagan. Prewett, 24, said she was "hurt and thrown off" by Weber's decision to move in with Flanagan, one of his eliminated Bachelor contestants, last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. She also claimed that days before photos surfaced of Weber with Flanagan, Weber had reached out to her in an attempt to get back together.

In response, Weber, 28, sounded off in the comments of a fan account on Instagram, writing, "@madiprew you'd think you'd have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there's more to the story…"

In Viall's opinion, Weber has always been truthful — while Prewett has not.

"Here's what we know: Peter might be a lot of things. He might have been sloppy, you could have argued that maybe he's got some maturing to do, he's certainly indecisive, but what Peter has also been is honest, even to a fault, almost," said the former Bachelor. "He's been so honest that he's probably gotten himself into more trouble than he needed to, where other leads have been a little bit more measured and made decisions a little bit more based off of what the audience might think, and Peter truly hasn't done that. We also know Madison to be a little bit of a liar."

"It's true! I mean, people want to forget — I know Madison wants to forget it, but her Instagram," he continued. "She commented on her own Instagram. It's a fact she did that."

Viall, 39, is referring to fans accusing Prewett of creating a fake fan account to compliment herself while the season was airing in January. (Prewett has maintained that a friend was logged into her profile and accidentally forgot to toggle between their accounts.)

"It is silly and trivial, and there's a logical explanation for it, that she wanted people to like her," Viall said. "It's a totally relatable thing. I know Madison thinks I don't like her and I know people think I've been hard on Madison. I think she's just fine. I've even defended Madison. But if you're going to be righteous, and you're going to be pious, and you're going to talk about your relationship with God and how you want to be an example to young women, blah, blah, blah, then I hold you to a higher standard. And so don't be a liar. Don't be vain. I'm vain, I can be vain."

"My point is that Madison is very smart and very calculated," he continued. "It's not an accident she did a TikTok with all the other girls ... and I have no problem with that. I'm not beyond doing s--- like that, I'm just saying, it's a little bit of hypocrisy. Her brand is God and righteousness and being the true follower of Christ."

"So when we get into the game of he said, she said, it's like, who do you believe?" he added. "They're both probably telling their own version of their own truth, but all I know is, I know Madison has lied and I know Peter, from what I can tell, hasn't."

Continuing, Viall said he has "no problem" with Prewett "being calculated," adding that he's a "calculated person" himself. But his issue, he said, was with the way she portrays herself.

"Being a good Christian isn't just about not kissing and having sex with other people and talking about God," he said. "There's a lot more that goes into that, like humility and honesty and things like that, and a lack of vanity, and all the things that as humans we do. I'm hyper-critical of that kind of behavior, to be honest, just because I've seen it my whole life and it comes across as incredibly disingenuous."

Viall also said he "would love" to have Prewett as a guest on his podcast, but insinuated that she had reservations because she knew he would ask her about the Instagram snafu.

"I do know this ... she knows that I'm going to ask her about the Instagram, and I know she doesn't want me to. I know, in fact, she wants it go away. And no, I'm sorry, I want her to admit it," he said. "Don't be righteous and a liar at the same time — I have a problem with that."

On the two-part finale of The Bachelor in March, Weber proposed to his finalist Hannah Ann Sluss during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement a month later over unresolved feelings for Prewett.

When Weber and Prewett reunited during the live portion of the finale, they said they still loved each other and would be taking their relationship "one step at a time" — but just two days later, they announced they had "mutually decided" not to pursue things any further. A source told PEOPLE at the time they were "never really back together."