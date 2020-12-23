The Bachelor Sneak Peek: One Woman Is Accused of Being an 'Escort' as Matt James Breaks Down

The countdown to Matt James' season of The Bachelor is on!

Following the season finale of Tayshia Adams' run on The Bachelorette, fans were treated to a sneak peek at Matt's upcoming journey to find love — and it certainly looks like it'll live up to the hype.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love, for me, is about the heart. The way that I view life, everything is a blessing," Matt says. "I've never been through something like this — this is all new to me."

The clip teases the 28-year-old real estate broker meeting a handful of his contestants, who all seem more than happy to have a chance at falling in love with him.

"Ten out of 10 he is the perfect Bachelor," says one woman, while Bri, a communications manager from San Francisco, gushes, "He's probably the most handsome man I've ever seen."

"I potentially found the person that's going to change the world with me," says Kristin, an attorney from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Image zoom Credit: ABC

But like any season, it can't be all fairytale dates and kissing under fireworks — the preview also promises plenty of drama.

"We're going to war for Matt's heart," one woman says before footage rolls of several women breaking down in tears.

The real bombshell drops when one woman is accused of being a "sugar baby" and "escort."

While the contestant in question is not clearly shown, Anna, a copywriter from Chicago, suggests that she "may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men."

This season's villain also appears to be identified as "Queen Victoria."

"Victoria has been a mean girl since day one," says Abigail, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Oregon.

Victoria is shown making harsh comments about the other women, even remarking that she would want to "f---" Matt if he sent a certain person home.

Image zoom Credit: bachelor nation abc/ youtube

And Matt, a North Carolina native, appears to be feeling the pressure as well. In one scene, host Chris Harrison asks the Bachelor if he is "okay."

"No," he tearfully replies, shaking his head. "I'm not."

"Matt is not on [this] season of The Bachelorette, and the reason why we take leads from a previous season is because you know them so well and we can predict which person he might like or not," he told Variety in October. "But we just didn't know at all, so it was really fun to watch him interact with everyone."

The historical season, which features Matt as the franchise's first Black male lead, began filming in September at a resort in Pennsylvania and wrapped just before Thanksgiving.