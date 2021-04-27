Madison Prewett Says She's Single Again After Recent Breakup: I Want to 'Find My Husband'

Madison Prewett is looking for love!

The 25-year-old, who was a contestant on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, updated fans on her dating life in a Monday vlog, sharing that she recently got out of an eight-month relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I definitely was in a relationship for about eight months or so," she said at the end of the video. "But it just didn't work out, it just wasn't the right time. Who knows what the future holds."

Prewett added that she's "been on a few dates" since the split.

Though she didn't name her ex or give any additional details, the reality star was last rumored to be dating Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. The NBA power forward and Prewett were seen cuddling up to one another in a pair of photos posted by the athlete's sister in October.

Hannah, Michael Madison Prewett and Michael Porter Jr. | Credit: Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images; Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images

In one image, the pair gazed at one another while standing beside Bri Porter and her husband. Another photo showed the group standing together as Prewett and Porter, 22, held hands.

"My fav double date," Bri captioned the image, as Prewett replied, "Love you," in the comments section.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in her Monday vlog, Prewett opened up about what she's looking for in a relationship going forward, emphasizing that she wants something serious.

madison prewett Credit: Madi Prewett/YouTube

"I fully thought, as a 25-year-old, I would be married, I would have two kids and I would have my own house and I would have a heck of a lot more things figured out," she said.

"I would love to find my husband. That is my No. 1, I'm so sorry, I'm just being honest, I'm just telling you guys. I would love to meet him this year, just meet him — we don't have to be engaged or anything," she continued before making a call for potential suitors to "send in your applications."