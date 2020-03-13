Image zoom Madison Prewett and Peter Weber John Fleenor/abc

Madison Prewett is leaning on loved ones as Bachelor Nation debates her complicated romance with Peter Weber.

“Madi has been having a tough time,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She really cares for Peter and wanted to work through their challenges to see if they could have a future together, but it just got too difficult and seemed like everything was against them.”

On Monday nights season finale, Prewett — a devout Christian who has vowed to save herself until marriage — walked away from Weber, whose family had expressed concern that his “line-dancing” and “partying” lifestyle wouldn’t match up to hers. He proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during Tuesday night’s episode, but after only a month, it was over — his heart still belonged to Prewett. They reunited during the live After the Final Rose special, but his mother’s staunch disapproval stole the show. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said on the broadcast. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

By Thursday night, Prewett, 23, and Weber, 28, announced they’d ended their relationship.

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did,” she wrote on Instagram.

PEOPLE’s source alludes to the tension between the Alabama native and her ex’s mom, Barbara.

“She is very saddened by everything that’s transpired and feels badly if she ever unintentionally hurt the Weber family,” the source says. “She’s trying to stay positive and leaning on her friends and family right now.”

Those friends include pop star Selena Gomez, whom she hung out with Thursday night after the split bombshell, shopping at Target and playing board games.

Image zoom Madison Prewett, as seen on Selena Gomez's Instagram Story Selena Gomez Instagram

Her father, Auburn University basketball coach Chad Prewett, also has her back.

“Proud is an understatement,” he tweeted Tuesday night. “I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!”