The Bachelor Live on Stage Tour Returns with 7 Fan-Favorite Men Looking for Love

Bachelor Nation fans might want to sit down for this one!

The Bachelor Live on Stage Tour is officially returning in 2022 — and this time, seven former Bachelorette contestants are joining the nationwide tour in hopes of finding true love.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that James Bonsall (season 17), Rick Leach (season 18), Connor Brennan (season 17), Ivan Hall (season 16), Justin Glaze (season 17), Andrew Spencer (season 17) and Rodney Matthews (season 18) will be handing out roses at tour stops across America.

Starting March 16, the men will stop at 41 cities to put on an interactive show, which lets audience members compete in an on-stage version of The Bachelor. Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin will serve as the host.

"Our audience is gonna get a unique chance to feel what it's like to actually be a part of Bachelor Nation for a night," one of the men says in a voiceover. "All of your favorite parts. The laughs, the tears, rose ceremonies, games, dates."

Another adds: "Might have a sing-along, might be some drinks flowing."

The video also reveals there will be "limo entrances and group dates" during the live show.

In an exciting twist this year, all the contestants will be selected directly from each city's audience — that means anyone walking into the show has a chance of being pulled on stage to date one of the singles.

The Bachelor of the night will get to know the women through "limo entrances and group dates," the men tease in the video.

And for the first time ever, audiences will ask questions, make suggestions, cheer on the stage participants, and ultimately help decide who receives the show's final rose.

Though the show will mimic an episode of The Bachelor, what happens each night is entirely unwritten. "Audiences should expect the unexpected. We are bringing our show onto the stage to your hometown. It's gonna feel just like we're back at the mansion," the voiceover in the video continues.