The Bachelor Is Going Live on Tour Near Your Hometown with Host Ben Higgins — Get the Details!

The Bachelor is bringing hometown dates to you!

During Monday’s Men Tell All special episode of The Bachelorette, longtime host Chris Harrison announced that the fan-favorite reality series will soon be making its way across America with its The Bachelor Live on Stage Official Tour, hosted by former Bachelor star Ben Higgins.

“I have some exciting news for you, Bachelor Nation. We’re about to launch an exciting new way to experience The Bachelor. It’s called Bachelor Live on Stage, hosted by Ben Higgins!” said Harrison, 47. “And it’s coming to a city near you. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be on The Bachelor, then, this is your chance.”

According to the tour’s website, the shows will guarantee “all the drama, the gossip and the romance of your favorite TV show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party.”

During the one-night events, “previous Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites will serve as your hosts, as one eligible hometown Bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love.”

But this time, “for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony.”

“From the first impression rose to group date challenges and coveted one-on-ones, watch it all unfold live on stage,” the website explains. “Audience members and hosts will guide the Bachelor in his journey to find love. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance.”

For diehard Bachelor Nation fans, this is your chance to “enjoy the show, or come to fall in love!”

Tickets for The Bachelor Live on Stage go on sale July 26 and can be purchased here.