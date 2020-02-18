First Promo of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Shows Musicians Beginning to Fall in Love

It’s time to listen to your heart!

During Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, ABC aired the first promo from the new spinoff series, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, which debuts in April and will feature 20 single men and women who search for love through music.

As “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette plays during the promo, the 20 single men and women, including one man with a guitar, exit out of limos and are greeted by the franchise’s longtime host Chris Harrison.

“Music is a great gateway to love,” Harrison, 48, says as several contestants begin to fall for each other.

Plus, Bachelor Nation’s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers make an appearance to judge one of the musical performances, with Fletcher giving it great praise.

And it wouldn’t be a Bachelor series without some drama — one female contestant even smashes her guitar on the floor, while another pair shed tears while arguing.

Will they make the perfect duet? 🎶🌹 Find out when The Bachelor Presents: #ListentoYourHeart premieres April 13.

Once the couples commit to each other on the show, their relationships will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in music. The couples whose performances display their love and devotion to each other will have the opportunity to further their relationship, until only one couple remains.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce the series.

The spinoff joins the three current series in the franchise: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters at ABC’s TCAs presentation in January that The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart is “an evolution of The Bachelor franchises.”

“It’s really the brain child of Martin and the producers. … It really is, contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music,” Burke said. “It’s an attempt to capture that love and motion and music are intertwined. How people find each other through songwriting and singing is the thrust of the show.”

Burke also alluded to seeing former Bachelor Nation contestants on the new series. When asked if Jed Wyatt, aspiring country singer and controversial winner of Hannah Brown‘s recent season of The Bachelorette, could show up, Burke said, “I have so many jokes. Anything can happen. Tune in to find out.”

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart premieres on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.