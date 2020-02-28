The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Cast Revealed — Meet the Musicians Looking for Love

The Cast
The new Bachelor franchise spinoff series will feature 20 single men and women who search for love through music.
Once the couples commit to each other on the show, their relationships will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in music. The couples whose performances display their love and devotion to each other will have the opportunity to further their relationship, until only one couple remains.
The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart premieres on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Brandon
Brandon, 34, is an American folk pop musician from Nashville, TN.
Bekah
The 25-year-old Washington, DC-native specializes in musical theater.
Danny
Danny is 26 and from Sherman Oaks, CA. He’s a singer-songwriter.
Bri
Specializing in pop music, Bri is 28 and from Provo, Utah.
Chris
Chris, 30, is a soul musician from Los Angeles, CA.
Cheyenne
The R&B musician is 23 and from Lawndale, CA.
Josh
Josh, 32, may be from Nashville, TN, but he specializes in both country and pop.
Gabe
The 28-year-old is a soul/folk musician from Houston, Texas.
Julia
Julia, 27, is from Wayne, PA. Her style of music is pop.
Jack
This Dallas, Texas-native, 28, specializes in country music.
Jamie
No suprises here: Jamie, 21, is from Nashville, TN, and her style of music is country.
Mariana
Mariana, 23, is from Dallas, Texas and likes a mix of R&B and pop music.
Matt
Matt, 32, is from Encino, CA. His style of music is neo soul.
Mel
Mel, 38, is from from Brooklyn, NY. Her style is indie rock.
Michael Todd
This singer-songwriter is 31-years-old and from Atwater, CA.
Natascha
Natascha is a 33-year-old pop singer from Los Angeles, CA.
Russell
Russell is 26 and is from New York. His style of music is American folk.
Rudi
Rudi, 24, is from Los Angeles, CA, and joins the list of R&B and pop musicians.
Ryan
Ryan can do it all. The 28-year-old from Dearborn Heights, MI, music ranges from jazz and funk to pop and R&B.
Rubi
The indi-pop musician is 25 and from Austin, Texas.
Sheridan
Also from Austin, Texas, Sheridan, 27, loves R&B soul pop.
Savannah
Savannah, 25, is from Nashville. Her style of music is acoustic pop.