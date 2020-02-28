The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Cast Revealed — Meet the Musicians Looking for Love

The new Bachelor franchise spinoff series will feature 20 single men and women who search for love through music.

Once the couples commit to each other on the show, their relationships will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in music. The couples whose performances display their love and devotion to each other will have the opportunity to further their relationship, until only one couple remains.

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart premieres on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.