The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Cast Revealed — Meet the Musicians Looking for Love

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart premieres on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
By Jodi Guglielmi
February 28, 2020 12:18 PM

1 of 23

The Cast

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The new Bachelor franchise spinoff series will feature 20 single men and women who search for love through music.

Once the couples commit to each other on the show, their relationships will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in music. The couples whose performances display their love and devotion to each other will have the opportunity to further their relationship, until only one couple remains.

2 of 23

Brandon

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Brandon, 34, is an American folk pop musician from Nashville, TN.

3 of 23

Bekah

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

The 25-year-old Washington, DC-native specializes in musical theater. 

4 of 23

Danny

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Danny is 26 and from Sherman Oaks, CA. He’s a singer-songwriter.

5 of 23

Bri

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Specializing in pop music, Bri is 28 and from Provo, Utah.

6 of 23

Chris

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Chris, 30, is a soul musician from Los Angeles, CA.

7 of 23

Cheyenne

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

The R&B musician is 23 and from Lawndale, CA.

8 of 23

Josh

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Josh, 32, may be from Nashville, TN, but he specializes in both country and pop.

9 of 23

Gabe

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

The 28-year-old is a soul/folk musician from Houston, Texas.

10 of 23

Julia

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Julia, 27, is from Wayne, PA. Her style of music is pop.

11 of 23

Jack

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

This Dallas, Texas-native, 28, specializes in country music.

12 of 23

Jamie

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

No suprises here: Jamie, 21, is from Nashville, TN, and her style of music is country.

13 of 23

Mariana

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Mariana, 23, is from Dallas, Texas and likes a mix of R&B and pop music.

14 of 23

Matt

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Matt, 32, is from Encino, CA. His style of music is neo soul.

15 of 23

Mel

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Mel, 38, is from from Brooklyn, NY. Her style is indie rock.

16 of 23

Michael Todd

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

This singer-songwriter is 31-years-old and from Atwater, CA.

17 of 23

Natascha

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Natascha is a 33-year-old pop singer from Los Angeles, CA.

18 of 23

Russell

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Russell is 26 and is from New York. His style of music is American folk.

19 of 23

Rudi

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Rudi, 24, is from Los Angeles, CA, and joins the list of R&B and pop musicians. 

20 of 23

Ryan

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Ryan can do it all. The 28-year-old from Dearborn Heights, MI, music ranges from jazz and funk to pop and R&B.

21 of 23

Rubi

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

The indi-pop musician is 25 and from Austin, Texas.

22 of 23

Sheridan

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Also from Austin, Texas, Sheridan, 27, loves R&B soul pop.

23 of 23

Savannah

Maarten de Boer/ ABC

Savannah, 25, is from Nashville. Her style of music is acoustic pop.

