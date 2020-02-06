Lesley Murphy is engaged!

The Bachelor alumna and travel blogger is engaged to boyfriend Alex Kav after just over a year of dating, PEOPLE confirms.

“It was such a special night on the beach during sunset. We met a couple of years ago through a drone, and being the exceptional drone pilot he is, I loved that he incorporated a drone in the most unique way during the proposal,” Murphy tells PEOPLE about Kav, who is a professional drone pilot from Australia. “I can’t wait to marry this man! 202💍 is our year!”

She also shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing Kav popped the question on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

“2/4/2💍, a day I’ll never forget. We’re boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft💕✈️ #ToKavAndToHold,” she wrote.

Murphy and Kav made their relationship public in January 2018 with a photo of them kissing while sitting on the edge of a cliff.

“Boy meets world — World, meet boy,” she captioned a stunning photo of the couple kissing in Norway. “Thought it was about time to let y’all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled! We’re 3 continents down together…with the next one being Alex’s home country soon.”

The two have spent the past year traveling the world together and documenting their adventures on social media.

In January, Murphy, 32, wished her “other half” happy birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

“Happiest of birthdays to my other half, my roommate, my travel buddy, my barista, my @drone.pilot! Life with you is magical, kinda like making out in a bird’s nest in Bali♥️” she wrote. “Thanks for making life so much fun. I’m excited to see what 2020 has in store for us.”

Murphy first appeared on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor in 2013. She was sent home the episode before hometown dates.

She made her reality TV return on The Bachelor Winter Games, where she met and started dating Dean Unglert. In February 2018, Unglert got down on one knee during the special Winter Games: World Tells All finale to ask Murphy to move in with him, but they split that April.