The Bachelor‘s Jasmine Nguyen is praising fellow contestant Alayah Benavidez as “nothing but kind” after she was eliminated over concerns of “fake” behavior.

Speaking with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check following her own elimination on Monday night’s episode, Nguyen had only positive things to say about Benavidez, who was accused of “putting on a facade” by Sydney Hightower and was sent home during the rose ceremony after Peter Weber learned that she had asked Victoria Paul to lie about knowing each other before going on the show.

“I love the way she did makeup. She did a makeup tutorial for us, actually, to kind of teach us because I knew nothing about makeup,” Nguyen, 25, said on Tuesday about Benavidez, who was former Miss Texas USA, when asked to share “something sweet about Alayah.”

And when it came to disclosing “something salty about Alayah,” Nguyen was at a loss. “I don’t have anything. I truly don’t.”

“When I say Alayah has been nothing but kind to me, she has and there’s nothing about her personality, there’s nothing about even the way she speaks that I find bad,” said Nguyen, who lived alongside Benavidez, 24, in the Bachelor mansion.

She continued, “[S]he wasn’t even one of my closest friends in the house, keep that in mind.”

During Monday’s episode, Benavidez attempted to explain herself to Weber, 28, after the accusations were brought against her — but the pilot still had his doubts and ultimately gave his final rose to Mykenna. (Sarah Coffin and Alexa Caves were also sent home in addition to Benavidez and Nguyen.)

After saying goodbye to the Bachelor, Benavidez expressed her disappointment.

“I’m disappointed,” she said. “It just sucks that I am going out because of other people’s opinions and not what he saw directly from me.”

Despite her elimination, Benavidez won’t be gone for too long, though — a sneak peek at next week’s episode already teased her return.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.