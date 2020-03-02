Does Hannah Ann Sluss Win The Bachelor? Hannah Godwin Puts a Theory About Her Pal to Rest

Image zoom Hannah Godwin and Hannah Ann Sluss Hannah Ann Sluss/Instagram

Watching this season of The Bachelor has been an especially surreal experience for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Besides their history with the franchise (the couple got engaged last summer on Bachelor in Paradise ), they have personal connections to two of the players. Barbour, 25, became close with the Bachelor himself, Peter Weber, when they vied for Hannah Brown‘s heart on The Bachelorette. And Godwin, also 25, is friends with finalist and fellow Alabama native Hannah Ann Sluss.

“It’s pretty cool,” she tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, gently warning her fiancé to “be nice.”

“It’s been a very interesting season, so we’ll see,” he says. “I obviously have no idea how it ends, so I’m very interested. But it’s been a bumpy one, that’s for sure.”

But just because their pals are dating on TV doesn’t mean they have any spoilers at their disposal.

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise’s Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Feel ‘No Pressure’ to Plan Their Wedding

Image zoom Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Diana Rose

“You know, I thought we’d have a little bit of tea in our pocket with this, both of us knowing somebody, but it’s been very hush-hush,” Godwin says of who Weber hands his final rose to in the end. “It’s kind of fun watching it, especially knowing our friends on there and knowing who they are and stuff. I mean, yeah, it’s kind of killing me not really knowing what the ending is, but it is kind of cool to see our friends vibing, and if they are together, maybe double dates in the future.”

One thing the model/influencer can say for certain? One internet theory about Sluss is totally off-base.

Last month, online sleuths noticed that Godwin had commented on one of Sluss’ Instagram photos, writing, “HOTTIE OMG” and “come see me.” Sluss replied, “2 more weeks left until I will be living near you!!” — and people speculated that meant she’d be moving to Los Angeles to be with Weber, who is from Westlake Village, California. Godwin says it’s a leap; lots of Bachelor castoffs (herself included!) head to L.A. after the show, regardless of whether they win.

RELATED: Inside Bachelor in Paradise Stars Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour’s Chic Surprise Engagement Party

“Fun fact: Hannah Ann and I discussed the possibility of moving to L.A. to pursue modeling years ago, and we were actually discussing possibly rooming together. It was very early. It was a super early conversation,” Godwin tells PEOPLE. “So I know she’s definitely been trying to move out West for a while. There’s just a lot more opportunities for the industry that she’s in. I don’t think that that’s really any giveaway.”

“People also think that Peter is dating a producer, so who knows how it ends?” Barbour adds.

Do you think Hannah Ann Sluss is Pilot Pete’s final pick? Sound off in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for Bachelor fans.

Whether Weber proposes to Sluss, someone else or no one at all, Godwin and Barbour just want everyone to be “happy.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Next Bachelorette Is Clare Crawley!

“Which is not always the case, but for sure, everything happens for a reason. And that’s the most cliché thing ever. Dylan’s rolling his eyes at me. But it is! I just want to know the ending, we can rip the bandaid off and move forward. Because I was in a position last year [with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor] where I was having to relive this thing every week, and it’s not really my current situation. So it’s awkward … like living in a vortex or something.”

The Bachelor, including the Women Tell All special, airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.