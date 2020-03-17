The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Calls Madison Prewett a 'Cutie' in Supportive Instagram Comment

Hannah Ann Sluss has nothing but love for her fellow Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett.

Prewett, 23, posted an Instagram on Monday to celebrate the first week without a new episode of The Bachelor since the show’s dramatic finale.

“Well this Monday is a little different,” she wrote. “Also hope everyone is staying safe.”

The comments section was flooded with supportive comments — including one from Sluss.

“Cutie,” Sluss wrote, adding heart and kissing face emoji.

The epic finale saw lead Peter Weber propose to Sluss after Prewett decided to walk away from the show before the final rose ceremony. But one month later, Weber broke off his engagement to pursue a relationship with Prewett.

The two reunited during the After the Final Rose live show, but things took a turn when Weber’s mom Barbara openly disapproved of the relationship. The two decided to end things just days later.

Sluss, who has been open about her heartbreak and desire to move on from her relationship with Weber, also shared an Instagram post of her own on Monday. The 23-year-old encouraged her 1.3 million followers to “choose joy.”

“There’s joy inside all of us, we just have to tap into it. Joy causes us to be strong and to overcome,” she wrote. “No matter how discouraged you feel, there’s always something we can be grateful for. Choosing to let gratitude be my attitude and joy be my strength everyday. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy!”