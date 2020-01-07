Who Is The Bachelor's Hannah Ann? Meet Peter Weber's Early Frontrunner (Who Stole Him 3 Times!)

The Bachelor premiere has come to a close, and one woman already has fans buzzing.

Hannah Ann Sluss made a name for herself on Monday’s premiere after she interrupted lead Peter Weber an impressive three times — but he didn’t seem to mind. The Tennessee-native nabbed the first impression rose after she bonded with the pilot over their shared family values.

“I have a good feeling about this,” Weber, 28, told Sluss, 23, before they shared a kiss.

While Weber certainly seemed smitten by Sluss, her bold approach to night one rubbed some of the other contestants the wrong way.

Image zoom ABC

“When I have my eye on something like Peter, I’m going to go after it,” she said. “And I did.”

So who is Hannah Ann Sluss? Here is everything to know about early frontrunner.

She’s a Southern belle.

Sluss hails from Knoxville, Tennessee. She has participated in beauty pageants, just like last season’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown. Pilot Pete certainly has a type!

She’s a model.

If Sluss looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen her in both print and television ads over the years. She’s signed with Wilhelmina Models and has been featured in ads for Sonic and Downy.

“I started to model when I was 16 years old. I grew up in such a small town, modeling really gave me opportunity to travel and to be around different people,” she said on The Bachelor. “Ultimately, I’m just a normal girl.”

She starred in a Chris Lane music video.

Sluss appeared in country singer Chris Lane’s music video “I Don’t Know About You.” In fun twist, he’s married to former Bachelor winner Lauren Lane, née Bushnell!

She’s friends with Hannah G.

Sluss is also close with Bachelor in Paradise‘s Hannah Godwin, who fans first met competing for Colton Underwood‘s heart on The Bachelor.

The pals have multiple social media posts together dating back to 2018.

“Life is better with true friends,” Sluss captioned a photo with Godwin. “Especially a friend that you have dance parties with in your hotel room. Love ya smurf.”

RELATED: The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Thanks Show for the ‘Opportunity to Find My Girl’ Ahead of Premiere

Chris Harrison previously revealed that it was Godwin who suggested Sluss go on the show in the first place. He even teased that Hannah Ann might be the cause of some drama this season.

“She seemed very naive about this whole Bachelor world,” he said in ABC’s “”Meet the Women” video. “For someone who is so naive and innocent, she ended up in the middle of absolutely everything. Every bit of drama you could run into, this was Hannah Ann.”

“She seems sweet, quiet, reserved, but girl’s got a backbone,” he added.

And just based on the premiere, that certainly seems to ring true. After Sluss was confronted for stealing so much time with Weber, she said she wasn’t there to just “sit on a couch and drink wine.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.