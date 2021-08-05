Jodi Baskerville, who has been a producer with the franchise for just under 10 years, will now serve as an EP, PEOPLE confirms

The Bachelor Names Its First Black Executive Producer in the History of the Franchise

The Bachelor has named its first Black executive producer in franchise history.

Jodi Baskerville, who has worked as a producer on the franchise for just under a decade, has been bumped up to the role of EP, PEOPLE confirms.

She'll begin in her new position with season 18 of The Bachelorette, starring Michelle Young, which will air this fall.

Both Young and current Bachelorette Katie Thurston were contestants on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. Young is the third woman of color to take the lead, following Rachel Lindsay and Tayshia Adams.

Adams is now co-hosting Thurston's season of The Bachelorette alongside fellow former lead Kaitlyn Bristowe. Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that the two women will return to co-host for Young's season.

The pair announced in March that they would be stepping in after Chris Harrison took time away from the franchise in February.

Shortly after Harrison, 49, stepped down from his longtime hosting role, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment told PEOPLE in a statement that the franchise would be working toward greater diversity among its crew.

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks," the statement read. "These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Harrison also apologized for his remarks. He officially exited the franchise in June.