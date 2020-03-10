The Bachelor Finale: What Was Written on Madison Prewett’s Hand During Her Talk with Peter Weber?

Madison Prewett took a special word with her as she met Peter Weber‘s family for the second time.

During Monday night’s Bachelor episode, the first half of a two-part finale, audiences watched Prewett and Weber, 28, reunite before spending time with his parents, Barbara and Peter Sr., and brother Jack, in Alice Springs, Australia. (Earlier in the season, Prewett nabbed the first one-on-one date, when Weber brought her home to his parents’ house, where he officiated their vow renewal ceremony in front of an intimate group of family and friends.)

But before she spoke with the Weber matriarch and patriarch — who went on to voice their concerns about Prewett’s compatibility with their son — the Alabama native and Weber had a lengthy sit-down discussion, where they talked about the state of their relationship.

While sitting together, many members of Bachelor Nation noticed that Prewett had a word written on her hand for the milestone day.

Madison Prewett and Peter Weber

“What was written on Madison‘s hand?!?! #Thebachelor haha,” tweeted one user.

“Awhat is writTEN ON MADISON HAND WHO SAW IT,” said another.

“Did Madison write ‘proverbs’ on her hand in pen?” asked a Twitter account holder.

“Anyone know what’s written on Madison’s hand? Also happy birthday,” said yet another user.

“Did Madison write a bible verse on her hand in the ballpoint pen from her hotel room #TheBachelor,” asked a Twitter user.

The word in question? “Proverbs,” which is a book in the Old Testament of the Bible.

The 23-year-old foster parent recruiter also appeared to have a number written next to “Proverbs.” Though the number was not distinguishable, Prewett currently has “Proverbs 31:8” in her Instagram profile; the verse reads, “Open your mouth for the mute, for the rights of all who are destitute.”

Madison Prewett holding Peter Weber's hand

On Monday’s episode, fans saw Weber left heartbroken after Prewett, who has been open about her faith on the show, ended her relationship with the Bachelor.

The departure came after Prewett, who is saving herself for marriage, had previously expressed that she wouldn’t be able to move forward if Weber decided to sleep with the other women during Fantasy Suites week. While she was devastated after he confessed that he had, in fact, gotten “intimate” during his Fantasy Suite dates with Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller, she ultimately decided to stick around. And though Weber was glad she had stayed, his family was immediately concerned they might be incompatible.

During their last one-on-one date together on Monday, which came one day after Prewett spent time with the Weber family, Prewett broke off her relationship with “Pilot Pete.”

The pair enjoyed a helicopter ride to Uluru, a massive sandstone monolith sacred to indigenous Australians. But despite the stunning scene, Prewett was distracted, and she had already made up her mind that it was over.

Madison Prewett and Peter Weber

“It’s definitely hard for me to really be fully present in this moment,” she said. “Because we’re at that place right now where we have fought, we haven’t given up, but I’ve just realized, you know, it’s kind of time to surrender.”

Soon enough, she broke the news to Weber. “I think about love, and I think about how much I want you, and I want this so badly,” she said. “But I think when you want something so badly, a lot of times you can’t see clearly. As much as we want this, I don’t know that we can give each other what we need.”

“I think a lot of things have been brought more into focus over the past day or so — like how different we are, when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith, when it comes to lifestyle,” she continued. “I want this so bad but I have to realistic. … I don’t know that we’re the best for each other.”

Weber was devastated. They hugged goodbye, and Prewett left in tears — though she said she knew in her heart that she had made the right decision.

Still, there’s more to come in their journey. At the conclusion of Monday night’s finale episode, host Chris Harrison said that Bachelor Nation hasn’t seen the last of Prewett.

Stay tuned as the live season finale of The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and share your thoughts in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.