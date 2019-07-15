13 Juicy Confessions From Inside the Bachelor Fantasy Suites

Sometimes it’s about what doesn’t go down: a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the July 15 episode of The Bachelorette showed Brown’s hesitation over an overnight date with Tyler Cameron.

“I feel like our relationship has been so fun, so easy getting to know each other,” she told him over dinner. “But there is a concern for me about our physical relationship. It is a huge part of our relationship.”

While Brown admitted that she was “so captivated about being around you and you holding me and kissing me — like, I just want that, I do,” there was obviously something missing. Finally, she told him, “I don’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite.”