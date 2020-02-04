Everything to Know About The Bachelor's Controversial Contestant Victoria Fuller

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

It wouldn’t be a Bachelor season without some controversy —– and this time, it’s all about Victoria Fuller.

The 26-year-old has been a frontrunner to win Peter Weber‘s heart. But now, Fuller is shrouded in controversy due to details about her past that have recently come to light.

Given her past relationship with a country music singer and involvement in an offensive slogan ad, Fuller is likely to keep fans talking all season long.

Here is everything you need to know about The Bachelor‘s latest headline-making contestant.

She’s from Virginia.

Fuller has lived in Virginia Beach her entire life, according to her ABC bio, and is “very tied to her local community.”

And she’s not the only southern belle from this season: Madison Prewett calls Auburn, Alabama home, while Hannah Anne Sluss hails from Knoxville, Tennessee.

She works in medical sales.

Fuller states in both her ABC and Instagram bios that she works in medical sales. According to Hollywood Life, her now-deleted LinkedIn page said that she used to work at TEKsystems, which is based in New York City.

She also works part-time at a yoga studio, per her ABC bio.

She’s a college graduate.

According to Hollywood Life, Fuller graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, with a degree in Economics in 2015. She also says in her Instagram bio that she’s currently working to obtain an M.A in Economics.

She can be shy.

Fuller has admitted on the ABC dating series that she struggles with feeling confident. During the show’s second episode, she broke down to Weber about walking the runway in a Revolve fashion show.

“I don’t know if I’m made out for this,” she told him. “I like you, I do, but I just don’t know if it’s worth my mental health. I see you making connections with people who are so different from me. … I just feel like there’s so many other girls here. I don’t know how to catch your attention.”

However, Weber encouraged her to stick it out, and after her impressive showing on the runway, he chose to give the group date rose to her.

She also says in her ABC bio that “it’s hard for her to know someone likes her unless they are expressing it to her verbally.”

She dated country star Chase Rice.

Fans discovered during last week’s episode that Fuller previously dated country singer Chase Rice after he performed during Fuller and Weber’s one-on-one date.

Fuller decided not to immediately tell Weber out of fear that it would “ruin the moment,” so the two danced and kissed throughout a painfully awkward performance. She did eventually break the news to Weber, who thanked her for being honest after recovering from the shock.

Rice said on the Fitz in the Morning radio show last week that he and Fuller spent one night together in North Carolina prior to the award encounter and believed he was going on the reality show only to promote his music.

“We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool chick, from what I know of her,” he said. “You know, I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him. You know, I knew she was going on the show.”

She’s been linked to an offensive slogan.

On Monday’s episode, Fuller won a group date challenge to appear on Cosmopolitan magazine’s March digital cover. But after the episode aired, editor-in-chief Jessica Pels announced the cover would not be running due to Fuller’s alleged involvement in a clothing brand that featured the words “White Lives Matter.”

Fuller had once modeled for a “Marlin Lives Matter” ad campaign and wore clothing featuring the slogan “White Lives Matter.”

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” Pels shared in a letter from the editor published online.

“We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color,” she added.

The modeling was reportedly affiliated with the White Marlin Marina, which has been using the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” to promote the conservation of certain types of fish, namely white marlin, USA Today reported back in 2016.

The shirts’ designer, George Lamplugh, told the outlet at the time that “any person who sees the shirt and sees that flag will know what it’s for.”

ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the Cosmo cover. Fuller has not publicly commented on the modeling campaign.

The Bachelor continues with a new two-hour episode on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.