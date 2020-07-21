The Bachelor's Emily Maynard Takes 'a Lot of the Blame' for Brad Womack Breakup

Emily Maynard knows she's not perfect.

Maynard made an appearance on Monday's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, where she reflected on her relationship with Brad Womack, the franchise's first and only two-time Bachelor.

Womack originally starred as the Bachelor in season 11, but after deciding not to propose to either of his final two women, he returned for a second chance at love during season 15. Though he proposed to Maynard, they eventually split in 2011.

"It didn't last so long, but I take a lot of the blame for that too," Maynard told host Chris Harrison. "I was 24. I'm 34 now. I didn't have the maturity to deal with all of that. And it was really hard. We both put in a lot of work traveling back and forth and all of that, but I think we both knew, 'This is just not fun anymore. This is just not going to work.'"

Womack expressed similar sentiments, saying that while he "fell hard" for Maynard and that their breakup was "brutal," they "were just two different people."

Image zoom Brad Womack on Season 15 Mark Wessels/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"You get back to normal life and you start realizing that maybe we want different things. When all this is said and done and the show is gone, what do we actually want? And nothing's right or wrong, but we just had different ideas of what the future looked like," he said during the episode. "It was a brutal breakup because I did fall in love with her very, very quickly, and very deeply. I was broken over it for a long time."

Image zoom Mark Wessels/ABC

After her split from Womack, Maynard was cast as the Bachelorette in 2012.

"Then, of course, not only did we break up, but you did me the favor of having her be the Bachelorette," Womack joked. "Not only was my heart broken ... every Monday night on national television, [she was there]."

While Maynard did not find love on her season, she later married husband Tyler Johnson, with whom she shares three sons, Gibson, Gatlin and Jennings. She is also the mom to teenage daughter Ricki, from her relationship with late race-car driver Ricky Hendrick.

"He actually texted me after I got married and told me how happy he was for me," Maynard said of Womack. "He's so respectful. I have nothing but good words to say about Brad. It all works out."

Womack, meanwhile, is happy in a relationship of his own and living in Austin, Texas, where he owns a number of bars.