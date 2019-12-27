2020 is already shaping up to be a very exciting year for Courtney Robertson.

The former Bachelor contestant is engaged to boyfriend Humberto Preciado — and pregnant with their first baby!

“I’m feeling great,” Robertson, 36, who is 14 weeks along with a boy, tells PEOPLE. “I was exhausted but I’m feeling better now!”

The Phoenix native, who was engaged to season 16 Bachelor Ben Flajnik for seven months before they split in 2012, began dating Preciado, a Phoenix-based attorney, last April.

“Humberto liked a photo of mine on Instagram, and I looked on his page and I messaged him,” says Robertson. “We chatted a little bit and then we went out a couple days later. Even on our first date, I knew there was something special about him, because I wanted to see him the next day!”

Continues Robertson: “We got serious pretty quickly. He made it known that he really wanted a family. Getting pregnant was something we had discussed. It wasn’t a total shock.”

Then two weeks ago, Preciado popped the question. “We were in the snow in Northern Arizona just us two. We took a walk and he asked me in the middle of the forest. I was stunned!”

Now, Robertson, who is planning a wedding for next fall, is beyond grateful for the journey that brought her growing family together.

“I truly never believed in ‘when you know you know’ until I met Humberto,” says Robertson. “It’s all been so seamless. Before I met him, I was at the point where I started to lose hope. But he’s been everything I ever dreamt of. And I’m so glad we waited to find each other.”

Robertson’s announcement on Instagram of Preciado’s proposal and her pregnancy began with a photo of the couple holding up a onesie that read “I [heart] NY.” In addition, the mom-to-be included a close-up of her diamond sparkler.

“Happy Holidays from the three of us 🥰,” she captioned the post. “I can’t wait to marry this man, with our son there 💙 Easiest ‘YES’ I’ve ever said 💍.”