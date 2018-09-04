Twitter Has Mixed Reactions to Colton Underwood's Bachelor Casting

Colton Underwood is the next leading man on The Bachelor, and Bachelor Nation is split!

On Tuesday, ABC announced on Good Morning America that Underwood, 26, will lead the upcoming 23rd season of their hit reality dating series.

Underwood, a former NFL player who also previously dated Olympian Aly Raisman, made headlines on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette for two big reveals. First, that he’s a virgin, and also that he casually dated former Bachelor contestant (and Kufrin’s friend) Tia Booth before joining the show.

He and Booth reconnected on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, but broke up on Monday’s episode — with the new leading man saying that he couldn’t give her what she needed in a relationship.

Now, it appears Underwood’s ready to find a woman whose needs he can meet. But some of his critics aren’t convinced he’s ready to make the ultimate commitment.

“Colton literally left [Paradise] bc he needed to figure himself out and work on himself. Now they’re throwing him into #TheBachelor, and he’s going to lose his mind,” one fan on Twitter wrote. “He’s not ready.”

Colton literally left paradise bc he needed to figure himself out and work on himself. Now they’re throwing him into #TheBachelor, and he’s going to lose his mind. He’s not ready — Brooke Steinberg (@bsteinberg_) September 4, 2018

She’s not the only one who felt that way. Others complained on Twitter about Underwood’s choice, arguing that he already had a lot of exposure on the show and that there were better picks in the running.

Two other rumored contenders for the role from Kufrin’s season including Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick. Horstmann, a 28-year-old sales rep from Colorado, was Kufrin’s runner-up and though he was sobbing after she stopped his proposal to send him packing, he told PEOPLE the experience “didn’t scare [him] off from the idea of finding love.” Tartick, a 29-year-old corporate banker from New York, came in third place. After the finale, he told PEOPLE that he was “very single” and would be open to coming back to the franchise as the next Bachelor.

“Feel like they have been FORCING [Underwood] down our throats and trying to MAKE us like him for 2 seasons,” one critic tweeted.

“I do believe there were better choices that deserved it MORE,” said another.

Not really a huge fan of the pick for the new #TheBachelor Feel like they have been FORCING him down our throats and trying to MAKE us like him for 2 seasons Thoughts??? — Lunchbox (@RadioLunchbox) September 4, 2018

To be clear, I don't even dislike Colton. I think he's cute and endearing but for the next @BachelorABC – I do believe there were better choices that deserved it MORE #TheBachelor — Irene (@Irene_Corvinus) September 4, 2018

Not happy about Colton as #TheBachelor I’ve seen way too much of him already. He’s like Nick 2.0 and that worked out so well 😅 pic.twitter.com/FalpZHRk6A — Kristin Young (@kristinnn329) September 4, 2018

ABC: who do you want to be the next bachelor?

us: JASON! BLAKE! JOE!

ABC: guess who’s back! Colton!

us:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kAqwzfmeDc — Aly Barnaba (@alybarnaba) September 4, 2018

#TheBachelor

Good Morning America: COLTON IS THE NEXT BACHELOR!!! Bachelor Nation: pic.twitter.com/iH5S6FRRxQ — rachel Ⓥ (@VeganRachel) September 4, 2018

Still, there were plenty of people cheering for Underwood.

“I have no problem with Colton and don’t get the hate,” said one fan. “He’s open and honest.”

“Genuinely believe @Colt3FIVE is a good person all the way down to his core and I’m excited to watch his journey,” said one more.

Even former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars got behind him. “The prince of [Paradise] has become a king,” said Astrid Loch. “Congratulations @Colt3FIVE.”

“@Colt3FIVE will be an amazing [Bachelor]” tweeted Kevin Wendt. “He’s kind, vulnerable and compassionate.. and he looks great in a suit. Let’s all support him on this love journey. He truly deserves it.”

Genuinely believe @Colt3FIVE is a good person all the way down to his core and I’m excited to watch his journey. #TheBachelor — Kristin (@HappilyYouAndI) September 4, 2018

@Colt3FIVE will be an amazing bachelor 🌹 he’s kind, vulnerable and compassionate.. and he looks great in a suit. Let’s all support him on this love journey. He truly deserves it #BachelorInParadise #TheBachelor — Kevin Wendt (@kevin_c_wendt) September 4, 2018

And of course, there were those ride-or-die members of Bachelor Nation who said they wouldn’t be going anywhere, no matter how much they disliked the show’s latest leading man.

“Raise your hand if you don’t want Colton to be the Bachelor but will be watching anyway,” said a fan, with a raised hand emoji.

“Even though I don’t support the decision…we allll know that I’ll be on the couch every Monday at 8pm,” added another.

Raise your hand if you don’t want Colton to be the Bachelor but will be watching anyway 🙋🏼‍♀️ #Bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/vbMpIhvuXS — Joy Garcia (@JoyMelGarcia) September 4, 2018

Even though I don’t support the decision…we allll know that I’ll be on the couch every Monday at 8pm #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/9iPUm5zEMZ — Ester (@estersanchezzzz) September 4, 2018

As for Underwood himself? He’s looking to find his happily ever after and said he “absolutely” hopes his season ends with a proposal.

“That’s what I’m looking for … being engaged and then getting married shortly after that,” he said on Good Morning America. “I’m very excited. Third time’s the charm, that’s what they say, right? That’s what I’m hoping for!”

And looking back, he has no regrets about his experience with the franchise so far.

“I think that’s one thing that I took pride in on both seasons, being true to who I am,” he said.

The Bachelor is expected to premiere in 2019 on ABC.