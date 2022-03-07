"I found a way to run right into all the drama," Clayton Echard told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) of the drama that will unfold in the Fantasy Suites stage of The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard on the Upcoming Fantasy Suites Drama: 'It Was My Own Doing'

Clayton Echard is bracing for an emotionally charged week on The Bachelor.

The former NFL player, 28, gave a glimpse at what's to come in Tuesday's "Fantasy Suites" episode, admitting to PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Jeremy Parson that the drama that unfolds "was my own doing."

"I just want to make sure that again, at the end of all this, no one's blindsided, there's no drama. That's all I was focused on. I was like, 'Please, let there not be drama.' And yeah, as people have seen in promos and such, I found a way to run right into all the drama. It was my own doing. So I have to take full credibility for that."

A promo for the episode reveals a tearful outcome for Echard and the final three women, Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windy.

The two-night event kicks off Monday with the Women Tell All special, which Echard said he feels "gave all of us closure," despite being a "highly charged environment."

"I felt that everybody that needed to say something to me said something, and vice versa," he said, adding: "I got my closure. I think most of them did. And I don't have any reason to go back and revisit any of it."

"I thought maybe they'd be all tired out by the time I showed up. ... There were a lot of emotions," Echard continued.

The reunion episode will also provide the women an opportunity to confront season 26 villain Shanae, who got fellow contestant Elizabeth eliminated by falsely accusing her of bullying. Clayton has since apologized to Elizabeth over the misinformed decision.

"I think she realized her actions have repercussions," he said of Shanae. "And I think she wanted to kind of explain some things, but there were other women around there, I don't think they were willing to listen to anything else she had to say."