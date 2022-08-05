'Bachelor' 's Clayton Echard Shares Sweet Love Note from Susie Evans: 'Thank You for Fighting for Us'

"To say I'm blessed is an understatement," Clayton Echard commented after Susie Evans wrote a romantic letter to him

By
Published on August 5, 2022 12:25 PM
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Photo: Craig Sjodin/abc

Though many consider handwritten love notes a thing of the past, The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans clearly disagree!

Evans, 28, penned a super romantic letter for her 29-year-old beau this week, saying she loves how he is "always evolving" to make sure she feels loved. Echard expressed his gratitude for her tribute when he shared the letter on his Instagram Story on Thursday.

"Feeling very appreciative right now. To say I'm blessed is an understatement. Everybody needs a Suse in their life! Love you Snoozie," he wrote as a caption.

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Shares the Heartfelt Love Note Girlfriend Susie Evans Wrote Him
Clayton Echard/Instagram

In her letter, Evans wrote, "Clay baby, I love you very much and I felt truly sad this morning knowing we won't have time to cuddle or play the next couple of days. I hope you know how much you mean to me and how much you've truly impacted my life in a positive way."

"Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you for always evolving to help me feel loved," she continued, before teasing, "Thank you for always loving me — even though I'm weird af boi."

Evans concluded, "You mean the world to me, and I know I'm going to miss you like crazy this weekend. I'll pray for us at night and send you all my good energy! I love you more than all the chipotle bowls in the world. Love, Susie."

On his season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2022, Echard admitted he was in love with his final three women: Evans, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey (who are both serving as leading ladies on the current season of The Bachelorette).

After Evans self-eliminated from the show, he asked Windey and Recchia to stay. Though they did, he ultimately decided Evans was the woman for him, and left both Recchia and Windey at the finale to try and win Evans back.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans
Clayton Echard Instagram

After the breakups, Recchia and Windey were selected as dual Bachelorettes — the first time in ABC history that two women will hold the position at the same time.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

