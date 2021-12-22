The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Faces His 'Haters' by Reading Mean Tweets About Himself

Clayton Echard is in the hot seat!

On Tuesday, during the After the Final Rose special following the finale of Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe decided to have a little fun with the new Bachelor.

The former Bachelorette star said she decided to "take a page out of Jimmy Kimmel's book" by having Echard read mean comments about himself, teasing that "there's nothing like facing your haters head-on."

"They found 30 women desperate enough to date this guy? Where?! #quarantinegoggles," one tweet read. Echard then laughed and responded, "I've got a great personality though!"

"Roses are red, violets are blue, Clayton is the Bachelor and I just puked in my mouth #ICanStillTasteIt," one tweet read, which Echard noted, "doesn't even rhyme!"

Another joked that Echard needs to make sure he "uses protection in the fantasy suites. Otherwise, 9 months later there are gonna be a lot of baby Shreks running around."

"Listen, I read everything and see everything, so that was pretty PG compared to some of the things I've read," he quipped in response.

Echard was announced as the new Bachelor a week after he was sent home during an episode of Young's season. He made it to the final eight but was eliminated after his and Michelle's one-on-one date.

The season 26 trailer premiered during The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special earlier this month and Bristowe described the former NFL player's upcoming season as "crazy," "emotional," "wild," and one that "very well could be the most dramatic season ever."

The teaser features several other steamy moments between Echard and his multiple contestants in several locations, including under a waterfall, on top of a pool table, and in a canoe. Fans also get a look at some of the other dates that Echard will embark on this season.

The sneak peek wouldn't be complete without a bit of drama, as Echard reveals that he's "in love with three women."

He tells multiple women he's falling in love with them and later confesses, "I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not gonna be easy to hear. I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."