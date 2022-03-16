"The ultimate goal would be to get engaged and married, but we don’t feel pressure, as far as when that’s gonna happen," Clayton tells PEOPLE

The Bachelor 's Clayton and Susie Are Moving In Together: 'We're Enjoying This Time For Ourselves'

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are taking their relationship to the next level!

The Bachelor couple — who revealed their relationship during The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special — tells PEOPLE that they are moving in together after reconciling.

"I think what's so important is for us to live together, and start to live that life alongside each other," says Clayton.

While they have no current plans for an engagement or future wedding, Susie and Clayton, both 28, say they are enjoying their time getting to know one another.

"We're just enjoying this time for ourselves, and we do have future plans," Susie tells PEOPLE. "We just haven't talked about an engagement or a wedding or anything like that, but Clayton's coming to Virginia."

Susie currently lives in Virginia Beach, where she works as a photographer.

"We realized that what's most important is that we take this at our own pace, and move in with each other right away," Clayton explains. "That's the one thing, stepping away from my job, is now I have no roots, so I can plant them wherever I need to."

The Bachelor star says he and Susie are heading to Virginia and will then return to Arizona — where he lived — and go to Phoenix and Scottsdale "to grab the rest of my stuff" before the big move.

"We're going to take a road trip across the country," Clayton says, adding, "it's gonna be a lot of fun."

While he and Susie are still planning their road trip itinerary, "we're basically going all the way cross country, so we can hit wherever we want," Clayton says.

He adds that he and Susie are staying focused on the near future and enjoying their time together.

"Of course, the ultimate goal would be to get engaged and married, but we don't feel pressure, as far as when that's gonna happen," he adds. "Whenever it feels right."

Clayton revealed onstage at the After the Final Rose special that he had reconciled with Susie, revealing to the audience, "I didn't really think it was gonna happen."

He continued, "Especially after the way that we ended things. I just held on to hope. But when she gave me that closure, in that moment, I felt that it was the right thing to do. And thankfully, she reached back out and I just wanted one conversation at a time we just rebuilt that we could."

Susie also opened up about her reconciliation with Clayton, saying, "I always had love for Clayton."