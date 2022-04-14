The Bachelor's Clayton and Susie Are 'Invested' in Making Relationship Work Despite Hardships

During an appearance on the Talking It Out podcast, Susie Evans said she and Clayton Echard have "touched new levels of the relationship"

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are committed to making their relationship work — no matter what obstacles may come their way.

During a joint appearance on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast, the couple opened up about how navigating their love in the spotlight has strengthened their bond. The conversation came after false rumors surfaced on social media, alleging that Clayton had cheated on Susie.

"Today has been our first full day together since everything and we've just been in a car," Susie, 28, began. "We've had probably the deepest, some of the most meaningful conversations that we've ever had — and we've had a lot of conversations. Like today, we really touched new levels of the relationship and just really worked at communication."

"I think the biggest thing we both learned was every time we ever had an issue or insecurity or struggle in our relationship, it's been from an external factor," she continued. "It's never been about our relationship. It's always been meddling of some sort, you know. So that was a really big realization today. We got through the whole weekend totally fine and two nights ago was when the deeper conversations started to happen. I mean, we both are invested in making this work and giving the other person what that person needs to feel secure."

Susie added that the pair has "covered a lot of ground" and are ultimately "stronger" as a result.

As for Clayton's perspective, he believes the couple always "find a way" to overcome the "adversity" they face.

"We don't see things the exact same way. We just don't. We're different. We're hard-wired differently," the 28-year-old continued. "But I think what we always come to is we have an understanding of [what the other's] thoughts are."

A TikTok user recently went viral after accusing Clayton of cheating on Susie. In the post's caption, the social media user claimed she "just ended the Bachelor's marriage" but she "had no idea." (Clayton and Susie are neither married nor engaged.)

Clayton later adamantly denied her "ridiculous" allegations, saying in his video post's caption that "people that make these false accusations should be held accountable." He also showed proof of his location at the time of the alleged cheating incident, proving that he was in Arizona while the influencer was in New York.

"Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature," he added.

Susie was Clayton's frontrunner on his Bachelor season, airing earlier this year. Though Susie initially left the competition, the pair reconciled and revealed the news on the After the Final Rose special.

Since getting back together, the duo has told PEOPLE about their plans to move in together. "I think what's so important is for us to live together, and start to live that life alongside each other," the former athlete said.

With that in mind, Susie said they're focusing on where they are now rather than thinking about marriage.