Chris Harrison Was 'Shocked' and 'Saddened' by Peter Weber's Mom Barb at The Bachelor Finale

Even Chris Harrison was surprised by all the drama at The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

Harrison, 48, opened up to PEOPLE about Peter Weber’s controversial mother Barbara‘s harsh critique of her son’s relationship with Madison Prewett, saying he was “shocked and a little saddened” by her blunt honesty.

“If you ask my honest to God opinion, I thought she was going to say, ‘Look, yes, I love Hannah Ann. I know I was hard on Madison and yeah, they have a lot of obstacles, but’ — I was waiting for the ‘but’ — ‘but that’s our son and we’re going to see how this goes.’ There was never a ‘but,’ ” he said at the Seagrams Escapes Tropical Rosé Party on Wednesday.

“That car kept driving off the cliff. And I was really surprised and shocked and a little saddened by that,” he continued. “I’m not saying Barb’s right or wrong, but the timing and the way it was put, maybe not the best. And you know, I don’t know if she regrets it. You’d have to talk to Barb.”

Tuesday night’s epic finale saw Weber propose to Hannah Ann Sluss after Prewett decided to walk away from the show. But one month later, the pilot broke off his short-lived engagement to pursue a relationship with Prewett after realizing his feelings for her never went away.

As footage of the proposal and subsequent breakup aired, a camera held steady on Barbara to get her reaction — and it didn’t disappoint. The mother was often seen frowning and rolling her eyes.

“She was a star,” Harrison said of the now-viral “Barb Cam.” “She was such a pivotal part of the show and she was a big central figure in Peter’s life.”