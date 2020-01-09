Brace yourselves, Bachelor fans, because Peter Weber‘s season is going to have anything but a predictable ending.

Longtime host Chris Harrison told reporters at ABC’s TCA presentation on Wednesday that Pilot Pete’s finale will be a surprising one, but in “a very different way” than the dramatic conclusions of Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown‘s seasons last year.

“This is very dramatic, but in a very different way than, say, Colton’s season, whereas there was this crazy feat of athleticism where he jumped the fence, and Hannah’s was, obviously the twist at the end of hers with Jed and what happened,” Harrison, 48, said. “This is in a more emotional, gut-wrenching way.”

Harrison also admitted that the Bachelor franchise still continues to surprise him all these years later.

“Whether it’s the fence jump, whether it’s the Arie switch, I just feel like inevitably there’s always something that we’ve never dealt with before, and that’s kind of the fun thing about producing the show, hosting it,” Harrison said.

Image zoom Chris Harrison and Peter Weber John Fleenor via Getty

“It’s also scary as hell because you should never … if you’re ever teaching a class, you would never say, ‘Create a show where you don’t know how it ends,’ ” he continued. “That’s just really dumb. It’s a bad way to do television, but really that’s how we get into every season, and really the last episode of every year, you don’t know what’s going to happen. And that’s the crazy thing about it.”

Ahead of The Bachelor’s season 24 premiere on Monday, Weber, 28, said that he’s certain his season will remain spoiler-free.

“I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens.”

“There’s no way they’re going to find out,” he added. “I’m very excited about that because I think that’s what this show has wanted for a while and I’m excited that for my season there’s a really good chance that happens.”

Image zoom Peter Weber VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Asked if he is waiting to choose his winner (and possibly pop the question) to avoid leaks, Weber kept a tight lip.

“I’m excited for everyone to just come along for the journey and not know what happens at the end, and just be able to live it out with me,” he said.

While Harrison has teased a surprise finish for Weber’s season, the pilot himself alluded to a happy ending in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, thanking the franchise for helping him find his “girl” through “every high and every low.”