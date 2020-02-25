The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Compares Madison to 'Villianized' Luke P. After Sex Ultimatum

Chris Harrison thinks the latest Bachelor drama surrounding Madison Prewett‘s virginity isn’t so different from a past incident in the franchise — even if fans’ reactions are.

During Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Prewett, 24, told Peter Weber that she was saving herself until marriage and felt uncomfortable with him sleeping with other women on the show. A similar situation occurred last season on The Bachelorette: Luke Parker told Hannah Brown he expected her to refrain from being sexually intimate with the remaining contestants — which resulted in his 4th place elimination and severe backlash from viewers.

Harrison, 48, compared Prewett and Parker’s situations during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast

“Say what you will about Luke P. last season, at least he was who he was from day one,” Harrison said. “Then it was up to Hannah to decide, ‘Is he misogynistic?’ Is he all those things that people realized later? But hey, he was like that from day one. He didn’t change.”

“I will say this, I said it to Luke P, I don’t have have a problem with you,” he added. “I don’t have a problem with your faith or anything. I know a lot of people were jumping on the bandwagon of, ‘Well, Hannah is sex positive and go girl and all this.’ “

“Well, is it the same?” Harrison asked. “Is Peter going to be treated the same, and is Madison going to be villianized the same way Luke P. was? It’s not completely dissimilar.”

Parker, 24, was criticized on Brown’s season for his comments about her decision to be intimate during the Fantasy Suites dates. His fellow contestants even took shots at him during the season’s Men Tell All segment.

Although Parker apologized to Brown, 25, face-to-face, the two seemingly did not make up, and she even gave an apology to Bachelor Nation for keeping Parker on the screen for so long, declaring, “The Luke P. show is canceled.”

On Monday’s episode, Prewett felt nervous about Weber, 28, potentially sleeping with one of the other women during the Fantasy Suite dates. The foster parent recruiter finally let Weber know about her virginity, but the pilot admitted he had already gotten “intimate” on his Fantasy Suite dates.

Image zoom Madison Prewett and Peter Weber ABC

Despite Weber pleading with her to stay in tears, Prewett excused herself, telling him, “I just feel really hurt and I can’t change who I am.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.