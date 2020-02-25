The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Compares Madison to 'Villianized' Luke P. After Sex Ultimatum

"Is Peter going to be treated the same, and is Madison going to be villainized the same way Luke P. was?" Chris Harrison wondered

By Eric Todisco
February 25, 2020 02:02 PM

Chris Harrison thinks the latest Bachelor drama surrounding Madison Prewett‘s virginity isn’t so different from a past incident in the franchise — even if fans’ reactions are.

During Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Prewett, 24, told Peter Weber that she was saving herself until marriage and felt uncomfortable with him sleeping with other women on the show. A similar situation occurred last season on The Bachelorette: Luke Parker told Hannah Brown he expected her to refrain from being sexually intimate with the remaining contestants — which resulted in his 4th place elimination and severe backlash from viewers.

Harrison, 48, compared Prewett and Parker’s situations during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast

“Say what you will about Luke P. last season, at least he was who he was from day one,” Harrison said. “Then it was up to Hannah to decide, ‘Is he misogynistic?’ Is he all those things that people realized later? But hey, he was like that from day one. He didn’t change.”

Maarten de Boer/ABC; Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Ed Herrera/ABC

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s Mom Slams Luke P.: ‘You Are an A–‘

“I will say this, I said it to Luke P, I don’t have have a problem with you,” he added. “I don’t have a problem with your faith or anything. I know a lot of people were jumping on the bandwagon of, ‘Well, Hannah is sex positive and go girl and all this.’ “

“Well, is it the same?” Harrison asked. “Is Peter going to be treated the same, and is Madison going to be villianized the same way Luke P. was? It’s not completely dissimilar.”

Parker, 24, was criticized on Brown’s season for his comments about her decision to be intimate during the Fantasy Suites dates. His fellow contestants even took shots at him during the season’s Men Tell All segment.

Although Parker apologized to Brown, 25, face-to-face, the two seemingly did not make up, and she even gave an apology to Bachelor Nation for keeping Parker on the screen for so long, declaring, “The Luke P. show is canceled.”

Luke Parker and Hannah Brown
Luke Parker Instagram

On Monday’s episode, Prewett felt nervous about Weber, 28, potentially sleeping with one of the other women during the Fantasy Suite dates. The foster parent recruiter finally let Weber know about her virginity, but the pilot admitted he had already gotten “intimate” on his Fantasy Suite dates.

Madison Prewett and Peter Weber
ABC

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Chris Harrison Explains Why the Women Are Living Together During Fantasy Suites

Despite Weber pleading with her to stay in tears, Prewett excused herself, telling him, “I just feel really hurt and I can’t change who I am.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.