Chase Rice Says He Didn’t Write a Song About The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller

Chase Rice is setting the record straight.

After making a less-than-ideal Bachelor debut on Monday night, the singer, 34, is clearing up any rumors surrounding his appearance on the show.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s The Highway on Monday, Rice maintained that he didn’t know he was going to have to perform in front of his ex (and current Bachelor contestant!) Victoria Fuller until the moment she walked out hand-in-hand with Bachelor Peter Weber.

“I didn’t know any of that was going to happen,” he said. “I don’t want to be a part of that, you know? That’s not why — I’m going on there to promote [my music].”

During the episode, Fuller decided not to immediately tell Weber out of fear that it would “ruin the moment,” so the two danced and kissed throughout a painfully awkward performance. She did eventually break the news to Weber, who was understandably shocked at first but eventually thanked her for being honest and moved on.

When asked about his relationship with Fuller, Rice simply said, “I’ve known her for a little while now.”

"I don't want to be a part of that, you know?" @ChaseRiceMusic called in and set the record straight about tonight's episode of @BachelorABC 🌹 Part 1 of 2 #StormeWarrenShow pic.twitter.com/gG0TG0TAiB — SiriusXM The Highway (@SXMTheHighway) January 27, 2020

After the episode aired, rumors began to swirl that a number of Rice’s songs on his new The Album, Pt. 1 were inspired by Fuller — something the singer denied.

“That’s not true at all, either,” Rice said. “Without throwing her under the bus … it’s about my ex-girlfriend.”

Speaking with PEOPLE about his new album, Rice revealed last week that every song on his record was written about his ex-girlfriend, a med school student whom he dated for a year and a half.

“All of the songs are about one girl,” Rice said. “I dated a girl for a year and a half and we broke up and I wrote songs about it. I’m not the first person to do that and I won’t be the last.”

Rice continued: “It’s tough s— to go through. It’s not fun, especially when you love somebody. But the coolest part about my job is that I get to tell my side of the story.”

He also opened up about the situation during an appearance on Fitz in the Morning radio show ahead of Monday’s episode, revealing he knew Fuller was going on The Bachelor and had expressed concern to his manager and publicist before agreeing to perform.

Image zoom Victoria Fuller and Chase Rice ABC; Michael Loccisano/Getty

“They were like, ‘Don’t even worry about that,’ ” he recalled. “ ‘They’re not going to do that to you, that’s a weird coincidence … there’s no way they would do that to you. They’ve never brought somebody else in like that, surprised the guest on the show.’ ”

“So the fact they did that to me, it’s over the top, it’s unnecessary,” he said. “I didn’t expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened.”

The Bachelor continues with two episodes next week, on Monday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.