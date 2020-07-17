Brad Womack starred on seasons 11 and 15 of The Bachelor

The Bachelor 's Brad Womack Reveals Whether He'd Star on the Series for a Third Time

Could it be third time's the charm for Brad Womack?

On Monday's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, the show will explore Womack's time on the ABC reality series, on which he starred as the Bachelor in seasons 11 and 15.

But although he didn't get his happily ever after during his seasons on the show, would he be up for starring on The Bachelor again in the future?

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peak at Monday's upcoming episode, the entrepreneur, 47, says "there's no way I would say yes to that" when host Chris Harrison asks if he'd give the reality dating series another shot.

"I will not do it a third time," Womack says. "I promise you."

When Harrison, 48, jokes, "What I'm hearing here is a maybe," Womack says with a laugh: "You know me well! Let's go!"

Womack's season 11 ended with him rejecting both of his final two women: DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft. He seemed to have better luck in season 15 after choosing winner Emily Maynard. The couple got engaged, but called it quits in June 2011.

Now, Womack is single and living in Austin, Texas, where he owns a number of bars.

Asked by Harrison in the video if he has any advice for new Bachelor Matt James — the franchise's first Black male lead — Womack simply says: "Buckle up!"

James, 28, appeared on a previous episode of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever! where he opened up about taking on the history-making role and how he feels about finding the love of his life.

"It's been nice, 'cause, to be honest with you, I've heard from a lot of my Black friends that aren't Bachelor Nation faithful, that are excited about me and are honored I'm in the position I'm in and have this opportunity to just represent what it's going to look like to have diverse relationships and tell those love stories," he said.

"I couldn't be more excited about that," James added.