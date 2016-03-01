It's Official! The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Confirms He's Engaged

brightcove.createExperiences(); This Bachelor handed out his final rose!

It’s official: Ben Higgins is engaged and confirmed the happy news Tuesday on Good Morning America.

“I am engaged – I can say that?” he said with a laugh. “I haven’t said that in an interview yet!”

“You don’t know how much stress and weight that is, to carry for so long,” he continued. “Good morning America, I am engaged! Yes, finally!”

Though we won’t find out which woman he gets down on one knee for until The Bachelor‘s season finale March 14, the two women left in the running are JoJo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell – both of whom he exchanged “I love you’s” with on Monday night’s dramatic episode.

Tune into The Bachelor: Women Tell All to watch Higgins confront the eliminated contestants Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by the finale the following week.