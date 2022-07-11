After Bekah Martinez turned down a proposal from Grayston Leonard three years ago, she's bow ready to take the next step in their relationship

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Is Engaged to Grayston Leonard: 'YES'

Pop the champagne: Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is engaged to longtime boyfriend Grayston Leonard!

Martinez, 27, revealed she has accepted Leonard's proposal — after saying no the first time he asked.

Martinez posted two photos of herself and Leonard Sunday on Instagram that showcased her gold banded, heart-shaped diamond ring. "YES." she captioned the photos, with champagne toast and red heart emojis.

Friends from Bachelor Nation expressed their excitement for Martinez's love story. "Looovvveeeeee😍😍😍 I'm so absolutely happy for you two love babes!!!," Kendall Long wrote.

Martinez and Leonard have two children together — Ruth Ray De La Luz, 3, and Franklin James, 2.

Leonard proposed to Martinez three years ago, she revealed in a June TikTok. In the video, she said she was ready for another proposal from Leonard, after turning down his first marriage inquiry.

"My boyfriend and I got pregnant only three months into dating in 2018. So, we barely knew each other," she said. "The whole pregnancy was really difficult and really not fun. We were both really pissed at each other for a number of reasons," she said in another TikTok post.

"Our daughter Ruth was born February 2nd, 2019. And immediately when she was born, so much of our stress and anxiety and resentment that had been happening throughout the pregnancy kind of faded away. And I felt like, this is the first time where we really got a chance to fall in love with each other."

Now, with a second child and years of her relationship with Leonard, Martinez expressed why she was ready for the next step. "So now, you know, we have two kids together," she added. "We sorted through a lot in couple's therapy and now I feel ready to say yes. So, we'll see what happens. I do foresee a proposal sometime in the near future."