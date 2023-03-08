'The Bachelor' 's Arie and Lauren Luyendyk on Why They Slept in Separate Bedrooms: '2 Ships Passing in the Night'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk are getting real about the struggles they faced as a married couple three years after tying the knot.

The former Bachelor leading man, 41, and his wife, 31, opened up to host Chris Harrison about how they slept in separate bedrooms after welcoming their twins in June 2021.

"We were sleeping in separate bedrooms because we were trying to allow one of us to get sleep one night and then the next night we'd switch," Lauren told Harrison, 51, on Monday's episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. "We were kind of just two ships passing in the night for a while."

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Arie added that spending time together without the babies was difficult when they were newborns and date nights seemed to be in the distant past.

"We didn't make any time for each other," Arie said. "We were sleep deprived. Also I think at that point your temper — your fuse is short, a little bit of bickering and then the sex life kind of goes out the window there too for a while."

Arie Luyendyk/ instagram

However, the two found a way to prioritize each other, which both credit as being a major reason they were able to get through those first few difficult months.

"We prioritized our relationship, we made sure that we spent time with each other away from the kids," Arie said. "We had my parents watch them or we hired help to give us a little bit of a break which was a much needed thing for us."

John Fleenor via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

This wasn't the first time the couple got through a rough patch. In the infamous finale to Arie's season of The Bachelor, he proposed to Becca Kufrin — only to take back the proposal and get down on one knee for Lauren instead.

The couple has since moved on, and share three children including twins Senna James and Lux Jacob, 1, and daughter Alessi, 3.

Though Arie did get a vasectomy shortly after the arrival of the twins, the couple revealed to Harrison that they would be open to adopting — with Arie even admitting he may have jumped the gun on the procedure.

"I honestly think I pulled the trigger too fast on the vasectomy," Arie said. "Lauren was in the room, which was hilarious by the way. I recommend to all the dads out there — if you're going to get a vasectomy, leave your wife at home."