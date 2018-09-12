The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton 'Ashamed' and 'Embarrassed' After Domestic Violence Arrest

Amanda Stanton is speaking out after she was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with domestic violence.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department,” Stanton’s rep, Steve Honig, tells PEOPLE. “Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.”

Honig says the Bachelor in Paradise alum had “a few drinks” at a friend’s bachelorette party in Las Vegas before hotel security confronted her and boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, after receiving a noise complaint.

Las Vegas Police

“When hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” Honig says. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job.”

“Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands,” Honig adds.

RELATED ARTICLE: The Bachelor Alum Amanda Stanton Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence Against Boyfriend

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a battery domestic violence call at a hotel located on the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arriving at Stanton’s hotel room, a physical altercation allegedly took place between the reality star and Jacobs, according to authorities.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum was then transported to Clark County Detention Center, where she was booked.

Stanton was reportedly released on Monday, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Amanda Stanton Broke Up with Robby Hayes: ‘All He Wanted to do Is Party’

The 28-year-old reality star first competed on Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2016, when she got engaged to Josh Murray. In January 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the two had ended things, citing major differences between the pair.

Stanton has been dating Jacobs, a pro volleyball player, since the spring, according to E! News.

On Tuesday afternoon, Stanton shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself and a man, who appears to be Jacobs, on board a plane.

At the end of August, the mother-of-two posted a sweet photo to Instagram of herself, her young daughters Kinsley and Charlie, and Jacobs together in Park City, Utah.

“Best view & even better company,” she captioned the image.