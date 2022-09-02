'The Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Married! All the Details of Her 'Timeless' Calif. Nuptials

"I'm so excited and happy," Amanda Stanton tells PEOPLE exclusively of her wedding to Michael Fogel

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 08:13 PM
Amanda Stanton wedding pics
Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel. Photo: ALICIA MINK

Amanda Stanton is a bachelorette no more!

The reality star wed her boyfriend Michael Fogel in an intimate ceremony at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, Calif. on Sept. 2, with fellow Bachelor Nation alums Lauren Bushnell Lane, Andi Dorfman, Emily Ferguson and Raven and Adam Gottschalk in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"It's so special to make this commitment," says Stanton, 32, who got engaged to real estate entrepreneur Fogel last December. "I'm so excited and happy."

Stanton — who walked down the aisle in a Monique Lhuillier gown as Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams played — was a contestant on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016 before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise the following year.

When it came to her nuptials, "I wanted everything to be very timeless," says Stanton. "It's an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple."

Guests dined on lobster rolls, followed by a steak and fish dinner, as well as a dessert crepe station and late night snacks of pizza and grilled cheese.

Amanda Stanton wedding pics
Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel. ALICIA MINK

Stanton's two daughters, Kinsley, 10 and Charlie, 8, were special parts of the big event.

"Kins is my maid of honor," she says. "She likes to help me with everything. And Charlie is the flower girl. They are both very happy with their positions."

Stanton says she's looking forward to a blended family with Fogel, whom she began dating after two years of friendship.

"Everything was always so easy with him," she recalls. "It was so nice that we already knew each other. Now, my girls are really excited to officially call him their stepdad!"

