Former Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton went public with her relationship with Michael Fogel in February

The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Engaged to Boyfriend Michael Fogel: 'Still Freaking Out'

Amanda Stanton is an engaged woman!

The Bachelor Nation star, 31, announced her engagement to boyfriend Michael Fogel on Instagram Thursday. Stanton shared a photo of the engaged couple staring lovingly at each other and showing off her new ring after the big moment.

"YES!!!" she captioned the shot.

"Q&A's with Michael FOREVER," Bekah Martinez commented while Caila Quinn wrote, "Aww congratulations Amanda!!!"

Stanton also opened up about the happy moment on her Instagram Story. Resharing her engagement announcement, she wrote over the post: "When you know, you know."

"Ahh I'm still freaking out & shaking lol," she captioned another Instagram Story post. "Can't wait to tell you all everything! The love from y'all means so much to me ilysm!!!"

Stanton shares daughters Kinsley, 9, and Charlie, 7, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2015. Following the divorce, Stanton appeared on The Bachelor in 2016 to compete for Ben Higgins's heart. (The 32-year-old Indiana native recently wed fiancée Jessica Clarke Higgins.)

Stanton then appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise that same year. She ended the show engaged to Josh Murray, though she later told PEOPLE in January 2017 the couple had split.

Stanton went on to date Robby Hayes during the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. She was also linked to Bobby Jacobs and Oren Agman before making her relationship with Fogel public in February.