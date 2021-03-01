The Bachelor's Taylor Nolan Apologizes for 'Hurtful' Past Tweets: 'They Were Wrong'

"My tweets from ten years ago are s----y, they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful," the Bachelor alum wrote on Instagram

The Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan is apologizing for past insensitive tweets that recently resurfaced on social media.

The tweets, originally posted between 2011 and 2012 when Nolan, 27, was a teenager, circulated over the weekend on Reddit and Twitter. In the original posts, Nolan insulted minority groups such as Jews, Asian Americans and Indians. She also used several homophobic and fat phobic slurs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, Nolan apologized in a 30-minute video she posted on Instagram. Alongside the video, she posted a lengthy caption in which she reiterated her regret over the decade-old tweets.

"My tweets from ten years ago are s----y, they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful," Nolan captioned her video. "I want to be clear that they don't take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work. If you're gonna take the time and energy to scroll through ten years of my tweets then please take your time to listen to this video. I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they've been a part of my ~journey~ since way before going the bachelor."

She continued, "To my fellow BIPOC community and the other folks who I harmed in those tweets, I see you, I hope you see me, we are in this together and I'm sorry I didn't always stand with you. I'm sorry I centered my whiteness and the whiteness around me. I'm sorry I wasn't better then, but I am here now and will always be."

Nolan, who has been vocal about the need for diversity on the ABC franchise over the past years, went on to say that the tweets "do not invalidate my work today and I will always be open to hearing how to do better from my BIPOC counterparts."

"I hope you can consider giving me some of ~grace~ you push so hard for white bachelor alum to receive for things they have in the recent past or present time said and done that were harmful…for the work I've been doing the last ten years and currently to unpack internalized racism and fight against things like fat phobia and white supremacy," she added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Bob D'Amico via Getty Images

Harrison quickly received backlash for his failure to denounce Kirkconnell's acts of racism and apologized a couple of days later before announcing he will be "stepping aside" from the franchise for an unspecified amount of time.

Nolan was among many to support Lindsay — who has since deleted her Instagram over online harassment from fans — and criticize Harrison after the interview. Nolan even called for the longtime host to be fired, writing on Instagram over the weekend, "He should not be allowed to hold this position, for many reasons, but especially after the abuse and aggression towards Rachel Lindsay in that unedited 13min interview and for his honest and passionate defense of racism."

Image zoom Chris Harrison (L); Rachel Lindsay | Credit: Getty Images (2)

Nolan was also among the Bachelor franchise stars on Saturday who showed their support for Emmanuel Acho, who has been tapped to host the upcoming After the Final Rose special to discuss the outcome of current season starring Matt James, the franchise's first Black lead.

"Can I get an amen?" she wrote on Instagram after the news broke.