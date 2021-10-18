Betty Lynn was best known for playing Thelma Lou, the girlfriend of Barney Fife, on the hit show from the 1960s

The Andy Griffith Show Actress Betty Lynn Dead at 95 Following 'Brief Illness'

Betty Lynn, best known for her work on The Andy Griffith Show, has died at age 95, the Andy Griffith Museum announced Sunday.

Lynn, known for playing the girlfriend of Barney Fife on the show, died "peacefully" on Saturday following a "brief illness," according to the statement.

A private burial will take place in Culver City, California, on an undisclosed date. A memorial service has yet to be announced.

Lynn portrayed Thelma Lou on 26 episodes of The Andy Griffith Show between 1961 and 1966. She received $500 per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress reprised her role for the 1986 NBC TV film Return to Mayberry, in which Thelma and Barney finally tie the knot.

Prior to playing Lou, Lynn appeared in several films, including the original Cheaper by the Dozen released in 1950. Some of her other early projects include Sitting Pretty (1948), June Bride (1948) and Payment on Demand (1951).

Lynn as Thelma Lou, Andy Griffith as Andy Taylor, Don Knotts as Barney Fife Credit: Frank Carrroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Betty Lynn Credit: Film Favorites/Getty Images

Upon her retirement in 2006, Lynn relocated to Mount Airy, North Carolina. She was moved to an assisted living facility in August, according to a statement posted to Facebook by the Andy Griffith Museum.

In Sunday's statement, the museum said it is "grateful" for Lynn's various appearances over the years both at the museum and at Mayberry Days to celebrate The Andy Griffith Show.