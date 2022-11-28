'The Amazing Race' 's Don Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87

Don Anthony St. Claire has died at the age of 87.

His son, Greg, confirmed his father's death to TMZ, revealing that Don collapsed in his California home and died on Aug. 31 from what appeared to be a heart-related issue.

Don appeared on season 6 of The Amazing Race alongside his wife, Mary Jean, which aired on CBS in 2001. They came in eighth place on the season. The couple is still tied for the oldest team to compete on the reality series — as they were an average of 67.5 years old at the time of filming. Season 7's Meredith and Gretchen tied the record just one year later.

Before and after Don became well-known for his time on the reality competition show, he practiced medicine at Stanford Healthcare for more than 40 years.

"Legendary for his bedside manner and diagnostic acumen, Don had a passion for medicine and helping others," his obituary reads. "Lovingly known as 'The Kahuna,' he was equally committed to living his life to the fullest, cherishing time with his family while traveling the world and pursuing an assortment of hobbies with an impressive level of commitment."

Some of his hobbies included "skiing, fly-fishing, working on his Model A or a carpentry project, playing the piano, accordion, or banjo, horseback riding and exploring a foreign locale."

He was also once awarded the International Winemaker of the Year award.

Don's is survived by Mary Jean and their adult children Valeri Andres, Donald St. Claire, Jr., Gregory St. Claire and Jeffrey St. Claire, as well as his stepchildren Michael Henningsen and Christa Flores. He also had 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

"He also leaves behind his legendary sheepskin coat," the obituary cheekily noted, "which will be vigorously fought over by his surviving children."