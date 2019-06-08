Surprise! The 100's Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley Reveal They Got Married: 'We Are Beyond Happy'

Image zoom Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley

Congratulations are in order for Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley!

On Friday, the stars of the CW’s The 100 announced that they secretly tied the knot, which came as a huge surprise to fans considering the pair have never gone public with their relationship before.

“Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM,” Taylor, 29, wrote on Twitter. “We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time”

The Australian-born actress also shared a photo of her and Morley holding hands, while also showing off their new rings and Taylor’s beautiful bouquet and ivory lace gown. Their faces, however, were not included in the wedding shot.

Morley, 34, announced the big news on his Twitter, writing, “It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife.”

“This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy,” he added. “Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind.”

Reps for Taylor and Morley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After sharing the happy news, many fans expressed their excitement for the couple and sent them congratulatory wishes.

“Congratulations!!!! Truly trying hard to find the words to express how much I love you guys but I’m so happy for you!” wrote one fan.

“This is the absolute BEST NEWS I could’ve received before I left for BC. I’m so happy for you both!” added someone else.

“Thrilled for you two! Sending you so much love,” wrote another follower, while one user sweetly said, “Congratulations, you two amazing people who seem so perfect for each other! I wish you all the happiness!”

I SWEAR TO GOD IM GOING TO PASS OUT WE REALLY CALLED IT — beza | 67 (@exoticgleaming) June 8, 2019

Literally bawling my eyes out congrats you two 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Sab 🌱🐰congrats beliza (@the100ark) June 8, 2019

THIS IS THE BEST DAY F MY LIFE — ilisya (@wonkrublakes) June 8, 2019

Others, meanwhile, were taken aback by the surprising news and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

“IS THIS REAL SOMEONE CONFIRM HELP” asked one fan.

“Wait…. WHAT??? If this is really real… Congratulations!!!!'” added someone else.

“omg this better not be a joke !! I love you guys sooooo much” wrote another user.

I want to believe that this is true but I feel like I can’t — Lukeishness😈🌀 (@iLukeishness) June 8, 2019

WHAT I'M SO CONFUSED — Edits (@Clexaownsme) June 8, 2019

THIS BETTER NOT BE A PRANK — 𝑎𝑏𝑏𝑦 • 𝑏𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑧𝑎 𝑖𝑠 𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑑 (@nightbloodblake) June 8, 2019

I’m 100% assuming this is fake and I’m just getting my hopes up but if this is true it is the happiest goddamn day of my life so idc — Laura Valentine (@ljvals) June 8, 2019

As fans continued to speculate whether the marriage was real, a very telling sign of its legitimacy came from The 100‘s creator Jason Rothenberg, who also sent his best wishes to the newlyweds on social media.

“I want to wish my deepest congratulations to @MisElizaJane and @WildpipM! May they have a lifetime of happiness and love,” the show’s creator and executive producer tweeted on Friday night.

I want to wish my deepest congratulations to @MisElizaJane and @WildpipM! May they have a lifetime of happiness and love. — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) June 8, 2019

Since 2014, the duo has starred on the post-apocalyptic, sci-fi, drama series, playing the roles of “Clarke Griffin” and “Bellamy Blake.”

Though their characters have never been in a relationship on the show, fans have pressed for them to get together for years and even coined them with a couple nickname of “Bellarke.”

The 100 is currently in its sixth season and was recently renewed for a seventh season in April.