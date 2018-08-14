The 100 Star Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested in Connection with Alleged Domestic Violence

Marie Avgeropoulos was arrested last week following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The 100 actress was arrested on Aug. 5 at 1:15 a.m. by the Glendale Police Department and booked just over an hour later at 2:27 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.

She was released later that morning at 10:43 a.m. on $50,000 bail.

In her mug shot, obtained by PEOPLE, tears stream down her face.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the actress was booked for felony domestic violence. The outlet reports that Avgeropoulos’ boyfriend called authorities from inside a vehicle and claimed that she hit him during an argument. When authorities arrived, he reportedly had marks on his body and she was arrested.

Avgeropoulos, 32, has starred as Octavia Blake on the CW sci-fi series since 2014.

Andrew Chin/Getty

In summer 2013, Avgeropoulos was romantically tied to her costar and fellow actor, Taylor Lautner.

The Twilight heartthrob and Canadian actress were spotted looking like they might be more than just friends and castmates as they popped up around New York City, where they were filming the action movie Tracers.

“They’re happy and having a fun time together,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.